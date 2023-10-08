Regional golf official resigns in protest as fallout from Golf NZ's handling of complaints continues

Former Golf NZ chief executive Dean Murphy resigned in March this year following a string of complaints. In August the Golf NZ board endorsed Murphy to head up a new global entity.

A senior Bay of Plenty golf official has resigned in protest, while other regional associations have sought a “please explain” from Golf NZ over its handling of complaints against former chief executive Dean Murphy.

The fallout comes after a Stuff investigation revealed an external HR consultant raised concerns about Murphy’s conduct just months before he was promoted to chief executive of DotGolf International following a multimillion-dollar deal between Golf NZ and The R&A (The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews).

Seventeen people raised concerns about the culture of the organisation under Murphy’s leadership, with allegations of bullying, intimidation, overspending and favouritism. Murphy “absolutely refutes” the allegations.

On Tuesday, Bay of Plenty Golf men’s president Dave McIntosh submitted his resignation to the board, citing the national body’s decision to endorse Murphy to head up a new global golf entity, despite fielding multiple complaints about his conduct.

In a letter to the board of Bay of Plenty Golf, McIntosh accused the board of the national body of failing its staff.

“The [Golf NZ board stated] that they take the health and wellbeing of staff ‘extremely seriously’. It is abundantly clear to me that this statement is bullshit. You cannot take staff welfare seriously on one hand, and then promote the problem into a new CEO role on the other,” McIntosh wrote.

123RF/Stuff Golf NZ’s handling of leadership and cultural issues has caused fallout in the regions.

He questioned Golf NZ’s rationale for endorsing Murphy to head up its new joint enterprise with The R&A - one of international golf’s most prestigious organisations.

“Dean has been held out as ‘integral in securing the partnership agreement with The R&A’. I'm sure Dean did a great job during the sale process; I've always enjoyed his company and found him good to deal with. But let us not fool ourselves, The R&A purchased a software company, not Dean Murphy. No one is that critical to a business.”

BOP Golf is one of six district associations that have signed up to partner with Golf NZ since early 2021 - an initiative aimed at sharing resources to “maximise efficiencies between the two organisations”.

McIntosh pointed out that Golf NZ is not the “umbrella organisation” of the regional body; rather, the two organisations are “connected” under its partnership agreement. He reasoned that if BOP Golf did not call out Golf NZ for its decision-making, then it was effectively condoning its actions.

“I am sure some (many) will say ‘what the hell does all of this have to do with us down here?’. I wish I was wired the same way. But unfortunately for me, I'm not. I see my remaining in the role as an endorsement of the Golf NZ board. And I don't endorse them. They got it wrong. They let their team down,” McIntosh wrote.

“My only form of protest is to resign. I do that now, effective immediately. I'm sure it won't cause a ripple with Golf NZ but at least I'll feel better.”

Stuff contacted McIntosh, who confirmed he had resigned, but said he had nothing further to add to the sentiments expressed in his letter.

Mike Dennehy, chairperson of BOP Golf, declined to comment on the protest action taken by a member of his board.

“If that’s happened, you need to speak to that person,” he said.

Golf NZ chair Michael Smith said the organisation had received a copy of the letter and was disappointed to hear of McIntosh’s resignation.

“We fully respect the independence of those associations and that is his decision to make,” Smith said.

Other regional leaders have told Stuff of their disappointment about learning of the leadership and cultural issues at Golf NZ.

News of the dysfunction at Golf NZ’s Auckland headquarters has been a topic of conversation this week at the Cambridge Golf Club, where the junior interprovincial champs are being held, with teams from 13 associations in attendance.

Michael Rondel, president of Canterbury Golf, said the Stuff investigation “clearly raises concerns” for his organisation, and he would be seeking an explanation from Golf NZ.

Rondel added Canterbury Golf has been having continuous conversations with Golf NZ about the partnership programme, which it plans to continue, “but we are also clearly interested in what the response from the Golf NZ board is to the matters you’ve raised”.

Octavio Passos/Getty Images Seventeen staff at Golf NZ came forward earlier this year with concerns about the culture and leadership of the organisation.

Wellington Golf chair Peter Gapes said “the exposure of issues within GNZ has been a significant disappointment”, particularly at a time when there “is much good news to be digested around golf”.

“We are confident that whatever lessons need to be learned will be learned and applied for the betterment of our sport,” said Gapes.

Smith confirmed Golf NZ had heard from some district association representatives in recent days. At a scheduled conference call with them on Friday, Smith advised the associations that Golf NZ “had listened to concerns raised, and also briefed the associations on Golf NZ’s views”.

“Out of respect for those district associations we wanted to listen to them and have that conversation in confidence. We will not comment on those discussions other than to say they were constructive,” said Smith.