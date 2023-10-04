'Gutted' AFL captain joins Mad Monday roll of dishonour after wrestling ends in surgery

Callum Mills arrives at a Sydney Swans AFL press conference with his arm in a sling after surgery following a Mad Monday wrestling incident.

Swans captain Callum Mills has apologised to Sydney fans for a Mad Monday celebration that left him with a shoulder injury that could cause him to miss the start of the 2024 season.

Mills fronted the media on Wednesday morning in a shoulder brace after news emerged the skipper had allegedly sustained a serious injury while wrestling a teammate.

“I want to firstly show my remorse and apologise to the club, the coaches, the board, my teammates and especially Swans’ supporters,” Mills said.

“I made a bad mistake, I put myself at risk and I take full responsibility. I’m obviously extremely disappointed and this is not a reflection of the captain I aspire to be, and I’m gutted that this will potentially put the start of my season at risk.

“But one thing I do want to assure people is I’m doing everything I possibly can to get back as quick as possible, and for Swans fans I want to make it really clear that this will not determine nor my teammates’ commitment to chasing success in 2024.”

Mills wouldn’t share details about how he sustained the injury, but confirmed it was a rotator cuff injury that required surgery.

“I don’t think that’s necessarily important [how I got injured], what is important is I’m here today and take ownership for my actions.

“Without taking away [from] the seriousness of the injury, yes it occurred on that day [Mad Monday], and as I said I made a bad mistake.”

The 26-year-old’s return to AFL is up in the air, as the club and Mills wait to see how long the recovery time is.

“We’re not sure yet, there’s a window that we’ve been given, but the likelihood is it may impact the start of the season,” Mills said.

Mad Monday gone wrong

A history of Mad Monday incidents

Dwarf on fire

2013

Matt King/Getty Images Clinton Jones of St Kilda.

St Kilda's Clinton Jones had to apologise for an incident that resulted in a dwarf entertainer's clothes being set on fire at a Mad Monday celebration that went badly wrong. AFL CEO Andrew Demetriou apologised after laughing about the incident on Channel Seven.

Jones donated $3000 to the Kids with Cancer Foundation Australia and the victim Blake Johnston accepted the apology.

Joel Monaghan quits after dog photo disgrace

2010

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Joel Monaghan in 2014.

Raiders star Joel Monaghan sought and was granted a release from the Canberra club after a lewd photo of him and a teammate's dog was published online during Mad Monday celebrations.

Everybody was kung-fu fighting

2009

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images NRL coach Jason Taylor in 2015.

South Sydney coach Jason Taylor and Kiwi international David Fa'alogo were sacked after the pair got into a kung-fu fight at the Forresters Hotel as part of the club's post-season celebrations. Footage of the incident showed the incident getting out of hand before Taylor was punched in the face.

Big Fev and the big toy

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images Former AFL player Brendon Fevola at a basketball game in 20

2008

The Carlton star Brendon Fevola was photographed in public wearing a woman's nightie with a sex toy protruding through his trousers during Mad Monday celebrations.

Mariners star dresses like Hitler

2008

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images/Getty Images Andrew Gumprecht playing for the Mariners in an A-League game in 2005.

Central Coast Mariners midfielder Andrew Gumprecht portrayed himself as Adolf Hitler at the club's mad Monday celebrations.

The German-born footballer later apologised "to everyone out there who was offended by my actions".