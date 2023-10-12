Disgraced coach who got teen athlete pregnant, barred from sports ground and school

Andrew Maclennan has been banned from two sport facilities in Christchurch after it was revealed he had sexual relationships with three athletes he was coaching.

A disgraced elite coach who had secret sexual relationships with three teenage athletes has been banned from entering a Christchurch sports ground for two years and permanently banned from using club facilities at a secondary school.

Andrew Maclennan was outed as the prominent trainer who had a secret sexual relationship with a Year 13 student in 2008, resulting in the teenager becoming pregnant and having an abortion.

He first met her as her coach and maths tutor when she was aged 15. He was 39. The relationship became sexual after she turned 17 in March 2008.

After a long-running case and an appeal, Maclennan was found to have committed serious misconduct as a teacher.

Stuff also learnt of two other young female athletes Maclennan had sexual relationships with – neither were underage.

Maclennan is no longer coaching, and is instead working as an Uber driver. He declined to comment on the ban.

Athletics Canterbury general manager Ian Thomas confirmed the organisation had trespassed Maclennan from accessing council-owned Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub until September 2025.

“Specifically, Mr Maclennan is prohibited from entering the main athletics track and warm-up track areas.”

Screenshot/Stuff Maclennan was once considered a top athletics coach.

Christchurch City Council’s Nigel Cox said council staff had provided operational support and advice to Athletics Canterbury before the decision was made to trespass Maclennan.

Christchurch Boys High School headmaster Nic Hill​ said the disgraced coach was permanently banned from accessing or using Old Boys’ United Athletic Club facilities on the school grounds, where he had previously trained athletes.

“If other steps become necessary to give further effect to that ban or protect the safety of our staff and students, it is something we would consider,” Hill said.

The bans come as leaked emails show Athletics Canterbury were so concerned about MacLennan’s behaviour by 2012, they ruled him out of having any management positions within the organisation, ‘particularly involving transport of athletes or working with young adults’.

The emails from then-sport development manager Anita Sutherland, to a mother who had raised concerns about behaviour from the coach towards young girls, also reveal concerns around Athletics NZ processes.

The mother had complained about Maclennan dangerously driving young athletes, including her daughter, on a trip to Timaru. She said she was worried about his mental stability.

David Alexander/Stuff Maclennan coached top athletes, like Rebecca Wardell.

At the time, she had concerns about his interactions with some of the young females in the squad – including the girl he had a sexual relationship with, which ended in 2013.

“Because Andrew is employed by Athletics NZ we would like to discuss with them how they would like to see this matter handled,” Sutherland wrote back at the time.

However, after the mother expressed concern about Athletics NZ's lack of action on the matter, Sutherland said the national organisation had deal with the complaint “more severely than any other complaint”.

“Usually they are very keen to just brush them under the carpet completely,” Sutherland said.

“The hardest part is that none of us can prevent Andrew coaching as long as athletes choose to go to him. We can, however, give people advice when they ask if a coach is suitable - as I did with you when Sam [not her real name] first went to Andrew. My recollection of that conversation is that I advised I had heard things about Andrew’s past, but I had nothing to substantiate those.”

After Athletics NZ didn't act, the mother ended up pulling her daughter out of the squad.

It wasn’t the first time the national body had been alerted to Maclennan’s behaviour after the parents of the teen athlete he would eventually impregnate, reported concerns in August 2008.

The following month, Athletics NZ sent two officials to investigate. Maclennan said it was the schoolgirl that initiated the contact, and he denied the relationship was sexual.

Athletics NZ declined to address questions as to why it did not take any action against Maclennan in 2008, saying the investigation “dating back 15 years ago was not conducted in the way it would be today”.

The national body then went on to employ Maclennan in a fulltime performance coaching role in 2011, using taxpayer money.