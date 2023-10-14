Christchurch woman loses 45kg in a year, runs first half-marathon

Rebecca Adendorff lost 45kgs in 18 months and is running her first half-marathon in Queenstown in November.

Rebecca Adendorff spent 20 years weighing more than 100kg. She was on anti-depressants and hated looking in the mirror.

One day at work in April 2022, the Christchurch real estate agent looked down and saw her shirt gaping open between the buttons.

“I thought ‘I’ve had enough of this’. I’d reached the end of my tether,” she said.

Supplied Christchurch woman Rebecca Adendorff before and after her 45kg weight loss.

Fuelled by determination, and support from family and friends, the 45-year-old had since lost 45kg and running has become her new addiction.

Now the former couch potato was signed up to complete her first official half-marathon at the New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Queenstown Marathon in November.

She was no longer taking anti-depressants and could now smile in front of the camera.

“I just wish I’d done it earlier, but maybe it wouldn’t have happened because the foundations weren’t there.”

As a child, Adendorff was considered “the chubby one” when compared with her sister and despite weighing a healthy 67kg in her early 20s, she began putting on weight – peaking at 119kg.

A heart operation at the age of 19 and ongoing back problems gave her reasons not to exercise.

“When I got home at night I would wait for [husband] Louis to get into the shower and I would grab a packet of chips and covet it.

“It would be nothing on Saturday morning to have eight pieces of toast. I was unhappy and wanted comfort food.”

Once she committed to making a change she joined a boutique boxing gym, thinking the opportunity to smash a bag would release a bit of frustration also.

It was “pretty hardcore” and in September she started a run/walk programme.

“It wasn’t easy. I just about died sometimes.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Rebecca Adendorff still finds running hard work, but is addicted to the challenge.

She persisted and within a few months it became her main exercise and her new addiction.

“I did my first 5km in about October and it was 39 minutes. I can’t even run at that speed now. It would do my head in.”

However, the key to losing weight was focusing on her mindset and eating the right food at the right time, she said.

She worked on a calorie deficit diet, eating based on what she was doing for the day.

Her last meal would be before 4pm so she did not go to bed with an empty stomach and she switched from eating almost no breakfast on weekdays to a large breakfast, medium-sized lunch and small dinner.

“If I was exercising at 5.30am or 6am, I would get up at 4am to eat, so I had enough time to digest it.”

She gave up alcohol completely and dropped the bags of chips.

By April she had reduced her weight to 69kg and had maintained it since.

Kavinda Herath/ Stuff There was a record number of runners at the 2019 Queenstown Marathon, with 12,500 participants.

She allowed herself the odd alcoholic drink (about one a month), changed from a long black coffee to white with one sugar, and enjoyed a custard square as a treat.

“It was more like a lifestyle change,” she said.

The results had been astounding, but it was the small random changes that really made a difference.

She no longer needed to lift her stomach out of the way when she puts on a seatbelt, didn’t need to lean forward to push herself up and off the couch, and could move up and down stairs without puffing.

Physically, she hadn’t had any back issues for six months, and she was quite pleased with her new shapely legs.

Though running wasn’t easy, she said.

“All runs are hard. You have runs where you feel useless. Halfway through long runs you wonder why you’re doing it, and then you have that runner’s high at the end.

“I run for enjoyment, but I also run for the challenge. I want to see how far I can go.”

Supplied Rebecca Adendorff will line up with about 5000 other runners in the Queenstown half-marathon in 2023.

Mentally, she had stopped taking anti-depressants, and was travelling to Queenstown to join more than 10,000 others participating in Queenstown Marathon events on November 18, and lay the last of her demons to rest.

About 18 years ago, life got tough, and, battling mental health issues, Adendorff moved in with her parents, who were in Queenstown at the time.

“I have a lot of bad memories from then. It was probably the lowest point in my life. I think that’s why I’ve chosen to do that particular run,” she said.