Black Sox qualify for World Cup group stage after Oceania region playoffs

New head coach Thomas Makea has guided the Black Sox to the men’s Softball World Cup group stage. (File photo).

The New Zealand Black Sox qualified for the group stage of the 2025 men’s Softball World Cup after finishing second to world champions Australia at the Oceania regional tournament.

Australia had two mercy-rule wins and a six-run loss against the Black Sox in Pago Pago, American Samoa last weekend.

The New Zealanders – ranked seventh in the world and playing under new head coach Thomas Makea for the first time – had four wins from six games in a three-team series that also featured an overmatched American Samoa team.

Veteran slugger Wayne Laulu batted 1.000 (three hits from three at-bats, including a home run) as the Black Sox beat Australia 9-3 last Friday on Makea’s senior international coaching debut.

Wellington infielder Zac Boyd – one of six new caps – hammered a triple and Tane Mumu – one of five players backing up from the Black Sox’s 2022 World Cup squad – struck a double.

Pitchers Pita Rona and Eru Drage combined for nine strikeouts as the Black Sox outhit Australia, eight to four.

Supplied/WBSC Pita Rona, pitching for the Black Sox at the 2022 World Cup in Auckland.

Young Canterbury pitcher Liam Potts hurled a no-hitter on his Black Sox debut in a 15-0 win over American Samoa, with catcher Cam Watts and North Harbour’s Hohepa Monk blasting home runs.

Australia avenged their first-day loss to the Black Sox with a 11-4 win on Saturday, winning the hit count 9-6.

Monk and debutant outfielder Te Kirika Cooper-Nicola hit home runs for New Zealand, but the Kiwi cause was not helped by three errors.

The experienced Scott Patterson (a home run and a double) and Brendon O’Byrne (two doubles) led Australia’s batting charge.

Softball NZ/Facebook The New Zealand Black Sox softball team at the Oceania qualifying tournament in Pago Pago, American Samoa.

Monk homered in the Black Sox’s 15-0 day two win over American Samoa, with rookie pitchers Floyd Nola and Potts collectively collating eight strikeouts.

The Kiwis held a coaching clinic with the American Samoa squad after the game.

The Australian Steelers won the tournament with a 7-0 five-inning shut out win over the Black Sox on Sunday with South Australian pitcher Jarryd Farrell tossing a no-hitter and Matt Harrow and Mark Harris slamming home runs.

Boyd starred in a 13-0 three-inning win over American Samoa with a bases-loaded grand slam home run and five RBIs (runs batted in) in total.

Monk, who was flawless in the field, won the tournament MVP award with a .625 batting average after five hits from eight at-bats, three home runs and nine RBIs.

Boyd also had nine RBIs and a .417 average after five hits (two home runs) from 12 at-bats.

The World Cup group stages will be played in 2024, with the top two teams from each of the three groups qualifying for the 2025 World Cup finals in Canada, along with two wild card entries.