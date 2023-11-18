Queenstown Marathon defenders reclaim titles, new women's record set

Hannah Oldroyd defended her title and set a new course record in the Queenstown Marathon.

Daniel Jones and Hannah Oldroyd​ claimed back-to-back wins at the 2023 New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty Queenstown Marathon, defending their titles from last year.

Christchurch-based Oldroyd set a new course record with her fourth title at the event, completing it in 2:49:58 – two minutes faster than the record she set in 2018.

She was nearly eight minutes faster than Alex Barnes in second, with Hannah Maher third.

Oldroyd was surprised to learn she had set a new record.

Sportograf Daniel Jones claimed his third New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty Marathon title, in 2023.

“My strategy is to always go out slowly, but I just didn’t look at the watch [and] I just ran so that was probably a stupid thing to do,” she said.

Jones claimed his third victory at the Queenstown Marathon, finishing the course in 2:31:13, with Ben Gatting two minutes behind in second, and Lithuanian runner Orestas Rimkus in third.

“I’m feeling pretty stoked,” he said.

“I’ve been back training pretty well for the last six weeks and I felt just about ready to get in a good marathon today.”

It was a bluebird day for more than 11,000 registered runners participating in the marathon, half-marathon, 10km run and kids run.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown Marathon 2023 brought 11,000 runners and their support crews into town.

The largest event was the half-marathon with leading triathlete Braden Currie winning in a time of 1:11:12, followed by Lithuanian runner Paulius Auryla and Mike Phillips in third.

Wānaka-based Currie said his first half-marathon in Queenstown was fun.

“I didn’t plan to turn up and go very hard but once I got running, I felt pretty comfy and carried on,” he said.

Dunedin’s Rebekah Greene also set a new course record, running the half-marathon in 1:16:47.

She lost half a minute at the start waiting for her partner to pass on her race bib, which threw her at first, she said.

“I wanted the race to be comfortable but also hard, but I knew it was a long way so if I was hurting at 10k it was going to be a suffer fest, so I just tried to pick off people in front of me and then tried to run with them a bit and they really helped me.”

Greene shared the podium with Katie Morgan in second and Hannah Berry, third.

Olympic and Commonwealth Games track cycle medallist Eddie Dawkins finished the marathon in a time of 5.33.18.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Frankton volunteer fire fighter Jamie Harris ran the Queenstown Half-Marathon in full firefighting gear to raise money for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Queenstown volunteer firefighter Jamie Harris completed the half-marathon wearing his full fire fighting equipment in 3:08:06.

A regular fundraiser for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ while participating in the Sky Tower Challenge, his efforts had become more personal after his sister was recently diagnosed with leukaemia.