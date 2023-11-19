Weightlifter David Liti named flagbearer for 2023 Pacific Games

Weightlifter David Liti has been named New Zealand’s flagbearer for the 2023 Pacific Games.

The 26-year-old was named flagbearer by Chef de Mission Niniwa Roberts at a welcome reception hosted by New Zealand's High Commissioner to Solomon Islands, Jonathan Schwass.

Liti was chosen as a leader whose values perfectly represented and aligned with the New Zealand team’s culture of manaaki (to protect), Roberts said.

“David is an amazing athlete, as well as a leader in his sport and community.

“He is a proud Pasifika New Zealander and one who gives it his all as he represents our nation on the world stage. We look forward to marching behind him as he leads the New Zealand team into the Opening Ceremony.”

Liti competed at the Tokyo Olympics, where he placed fifth in the super heavyweight division with a 414 kg total. He is also a two-time Commonwealth Games medallist, having won gold at Gold Coast 2018 and silver at Birmingham 2022.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images New Zealand’s David Liti performs a snatch during the men's 109+kg weightlifting final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The South Aucklander, who spent the first 10 years of his life in Tonga, said it means a lot to be named as flagbearer.

“Being the one person to lead out your team, it’s quite a privileged position to be in. It’s a little bit different this time around, being named from a team you have known since the beginning of your career, it hits a little bit different.”

Liti was looking forward to his third Pacific Games.

"I competed at the last two Pacific Games and it's a special competition for me with my Pacific heritage. There’s some really good weightlifters in the Pacific, so it’s going to be a good competition.”

The results at the Pacific Games weightlifting competition provide ranking points towards qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The opening ceremony begins at 7pm local time (9pm NZ time) on Sunday.

The 2023 Pacific Games will take place between November 19-December 2 in the Solomon Islands. The Games are a quadrennial multi-sport event which celebrates sport and Pacific culture.