Ultraman World Championships: Simon Cochrane smashes 44 minutes off race record when winning at Kona

A Kiwi athlete has won the iconic Ultraman World Championships in Kona while smashing the race record by such a margin, it might just be in the conversation for the most impressive individual sporting achievement by a New Zealander in 2023.

Simon Cochrane has blitzed the competition in Hawaii on Monday (NZT) to be crowned world champion and also lower the previous race record by an astonishing 44 minutes.

Contested over 515km during three days of racing, the event starts with a 10km ocean swim followed by a 145km cycle. Day two puts the athletes back on their bikes for a 276km journey – that features a number of serious climbs – before the race closes out on day three with a double marathon, 85kms of running.

Cochrane was set to enjoy some well-earned celebratory drinks and dinner with his supporters on Monday evening (NZT) but said what he has achieved over the last three days was yet to fully sink in. However, the race record that he was chasing, was a bit quicker to process.

“To beat the course record by 44 minutes here, there’s been pretty epic performances over the years,” he said.

Cochrane completed the course in 20 hours and 57 minutes, bettering the previous record of 21hrs, 41mins.

The 2023 edition was the 40th anniversary of the race.

In congratulating Cochrane, backyard ultra running sensation Sam Harvey labelled the Kona performance the best achievement by a Kiwi in sport this year. That's a huge statement but Cochrane’s effort has to at least be considered in that kind of category.

In the final stages of his double marathon run, when he knew he was on track for the record, Cochrane was able to think, just a little, about what the result – that was a culmination of a year of planning, training and dedication – would mean to him.

“Because I coach myself, I think it’s just being proud of the build up and ticking every little box along the way and then actually executing it when crunch time comes and getting the most out of myself on the day, after a massive year when all the pressure is just on me.

“It’s probably a long way from fully sinking in yet, but I’m stoked.”

So what does it feel like when you finally cross the finish line in an event that is the equivalent of racing from Wellington to Cambridge with more hills, more heat and humidity, plus the pressure of being on the big stage in Kona?

“You’ve been looking forward to that finishing line for hours, so it is just elation that you made it, but also I guess relief as well,” Cochrane said just hours after being crowned world champion.

“Especially because I was chasing that time today, so I was really pushing for the last four hours in that Hawaii heat and wind, so it was quite emotional as well.”

Cochrane’s support crew for the race included his family, who were there to cheer him over the line.

With the pain of the recovery set to really ramp up over the next few days, Cochrane will at least have his success to savour to get him through.

“Mentally I’m pretty good because I had a really good day and physically, I’ve had a big year of racing and I’m used to being sore, I’m used to pushing hard,” he said.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Simon Cochrane has only competed in three Ultraman events, he holds the race record in all three.

“But today the legs were definitely that next level sore.

“The next couple of days will be worse, today is generally alright and then the next couple of days I’ll definitely get pretty stiff and sore.”

Cochrane, who is based in Matangi, on the outskirts of Hamilton, managed to keep record pace despite strong currents and a big swell working against him on day one in the swim and a heavy fall from his bike in the rain on day two. Then, just to make things even harder, he was slowed by a puncture.

Cochrane’s victory and race record is made all the more remarkable by it being just his third crack at the Ultraman distance following a long career in Ironman and multisport events.

“I hadn’t even really heard of them 18 months ago.”

In his first attempt, at the Ultraman Australia in Noosa back in May, Cochrane not only won but broke the world record in a time of 19hrs, 48mins.

He then qualified for Kona by winning Ultraman Canada in race record time in July.

“And then to come here and do the same again, course record and world champ, you couldn’t really ask for too much more,” Cochrane said.

He described the mental and physical challenge of Kona as being 50/50.

“Physically over here, it’s a tough course and tough conditions, so hilly, so windy, hot and a lot of rain on day two.

“You’re dealing with open roads with traffic and cars so you’ve got to stay focussed every minute of every day, so it’s mentally demanding as well as the physical side.”