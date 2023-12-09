Olympic 2028 squash dream will help prolong career of Kiwi ace Paul Coll

Kiwi squash star Paul Coll has already set his sights on the 2028 Olympics, where the sport will debut in Los Angeles.

Squash’s first-time inclusion in the Olympics for 2028 has already sparked Paul Coll’s curiosity.

The Kiwi star, ranked No 3 in the world, has virtually done it all in the professional ranks, winning a raft of major titles.

After four successive failures, squash was finally given the green light in October by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to debut at Los Angeles 2028 with men’s and women’s singles being contested.

Few are more excited than Coll, who will be 36 when the 2028 Games are held. He is determined to represent New Zealand and said it had provided him with a strong incentive to prolong his career and keep striving for greatness.

“I’ll be there for sure. If you’ve got an Olympic cycle coming up and it’s the first time we get to play in it, it will be all the motivation I need to keep training hard and keep my body in check.”

Regarded as one of the fittest players on the circuit, Coll should have no trouble continuing to play at a high level for the next five years. Early indications are the world’s top 26 ranked players would gain automatic entry with qualification tournaments for the final spots.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Paul Coll will be 36 at the 2028 Olympics, expressing his desire to attend and challenge for a medal.

Squash’s Olympic inclusion had only piqued his interest. So much so, Netherlands-based Coll was considering attending the Paris 2024 Games as a fan next year to soak in the experience.

“I’m guessing it’s going to be like Commonwealth Games times 10.

“I might even pop down to Paris next year just to get a feel for it. I’ve never been to the Olympics, even as a spectator, so I might go watch a few of the other Kiwi athletes and get a bit of a feel for it and it would be four years out from there, so we’ll start preparing.”

Coll is back in New Zealand after what has been another memorable season on the PSA tour.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Kiwi squash star Paul Coll is back home competing in events in Tauranga to round off 2023.

He is competing in the New Zealand Open, part of the PSA World Tour, in Tauranga this weekend. Then he’ll represent New Zealand in the men’s world team championship, also in Tauranga, from Monday to next Sunday. Coll will line up alongside the Chileshe brothers, Lwamba and Temwa, and 21-year-old Aucklander Elijah Thomas.

Coll relished any chance to head back home and will celebrate Christmas with family in Greymouth.

“We have roast lunch and roast dinners, so there’s plenty of calories on the intake as well.

“I’ll go to Lake Kaniere [on the West Coast]. With all the travel I’ve done it’s still my favourite place on earth. I’ll be heading down there for a good week and refresh for the second half of the season.”

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Paul Coll competes in last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where he won gold in the men’s singles and mixed doubles.

He’ll jet back to Europe in early January before his attention turns to the second half of his season – starting with the Tournament of Champions at New York’s Grand Central Terminal, beginning on January 17.

Next year promises to be a big one for Coll, who will marry his longtime partner, Belgian women’s player Nele Gilis, the world No 5, on the Greek Island of Zakynthos in July.

Coll rounds out 2023 in red-hot form, rediscovering his zest for the game after a patch last year when he felt the weight of expectation and lost the enjoyment factor.

PSA World Tour Paul Coll celebrates winning the Hong Kong Open, alongside women’s champion Hania El Hammamy of Egypt.

On Monday morning (NZ time), he triumphed against Egyptian world No 1 Ali Farag to win the Hong Kong Open.

He became the first Kiwi men’s player to win the Hong Kong Open, prevailing in an 82-minute five-game thriller.

Coll’s title win followed on from one of the best performances of his career, capturing the US Open in Philadelphia in October – the first New Zealand’s men’s player to do so in 37 years since Stuart Davenport in 1986.

It was another Coll-Farag title match with the man who is affectionally known as ‘Superman’ (for his acrobatic, diving play) prevailing in five games.

PSA WORLD TOUR Paul Coll holds the US Open trophy aloft after his win over Egypt’s Ali Farag.

“It was a huge confidence boost about the stuff I’ve been doing. Results are the easiest way to know where you’re at in squash.

“To get those two results was really good for my confidence. Even if I lost those, I’d still be happy because in Hong Kong I was feeling like I was absolutely loving being on court and playing again, which was my main goal for this season.”

That hasn’t always been the case for Coll. Despite his excellent 2022 season, which included Commonwealth Games gold in the men’s singles and mixed doubles with Joelle King, and another British Open crown, there were some tough moments.

“It was getting a bit stressful for me and I wasn’t really enjoying competing as much as I have been in the past.

PSA WORLD TOUR Paul Coll is overcome by emotion after winning the US Open title in Philadelphia in October.

“Results is the best thing in sport ever, but I’m trying not to get too focused on that because that’s what sort of killed me last season.”

Crucial to Coll’s mindset shift has been Auckland-based Dave Wood from Integrated Training, who specialises in stress mitigation and mental preparedness for athletes.

Wood works with some of the country’s top sports names, including UFC star Israel Adesanya, and Coll said he had been a huge help since they teamed up this year.

“He’s really good at dealing with pressure and trying to stay relaxed. Trying to keep the mind quiet. He taught me how to breathe properly and use my breathing to get through those stressful situations.

Jono Searle/Getty Images New Zealand's Paul Coll returns a shot during the mixed doubles against India at last year’s Commonwealth Games.

“He’s been hugely beneficial for me this season, just dealing with that stress and staying a bit more calm throughout the whole process.”

Coll was encouraged by the state of men’s squash in New Zealand and the direction of the game.

The Chileshe brothers are both closing in on the men’s top 100 rankings, while Thomas, who is 136th, is also tipped for a bright future.

Funding issues meant there had not been a national performance coach for the past six years until the appointment in June of former English player Jonathan Kemp, who had a career-high ranking of 20.

Squash New Zealand Paul Coll is in top form to finish the year, winning the US Open title in October and the Hong Kong Open on Monday.

Coll was fortunate enough to work with former Australian standout Anthony Ricketts in his formative days in Christchurch, who was then New Zealand coach. Having a national coach was critical for lifting the playing standards and improving New Zealand-based players, he said.

“To learn squash in New Zealand you’re very isolated and now we have a national coach in Jonathan Kemp from England and it’s an exciting period for squash and hopefully he can impart some of his wisdom on these guys and they can learn a lot more and a lot quicker.

“You want to be at a certain level before you go to Europe, otherwise it’s going to be a big push when you get over there. I’m excited for the next two years to watch these guys improve.”