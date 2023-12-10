Squash star Paul Coll and fiancée Nele Gilis take out titles at NZ Open

Squash power couple Paul Coll and Nele Gilis celebrate their title wins at the New Zealand Open on Sunday.

Squash power couple Paul Coll and Nele Gilis have made it a clean sweep at the PSA World Tour’s New Zealand Open.

Kiwi world No 3 Coll and his longtime partner, Belgian world No 5, Nele Gilis, took out the men’s and women’s singles titles in Tauranga on Sunday.

Coll and Gilis will tie the knot next year in July on the Greek Island of Zakynthos.

It was emphatic stuff in the final for home favourite and top seed Coll, who dominated Marwan ElShorbagy, the former Egyptian player, who now represents England. Coll won 11-6, 11-6, 11-6, in 42 minutes.

Coll has been in dominant touch in recent times, capturing the Hong Kong Open on Monday (NZ time) and also producing one of the best results of his career to win the US Open in Philadelphia in October.

“That felt so good, the atmosphere today was wicked. I’ve got so many family and friends here that I didn’t even know were coming. I was very happy to do it in three [games] and ecstatic to finally get my name on the NZ Open trophy,” Coll said.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Kiwi world No 3 Paul Coll (file pic) has enjoyed a dominant finish to 2023.

“It’s crazy to have Nele win as well. I really wanted that double win for us. I’m super proud of her, the performance she put in shows real strength of character.

“It’s been a full-on schedule lately, but having the support of family and friends here has been amazing.”

Next week, Coll will compete for New Zealand in the men’s world team championship, also in Tauranga. He will line up alongside the Chileshe brothers, Lwamba and Temwa, and 21-year-old Aucklander Elijah Thomas.

In the women’s final, Nele was too strong for her younger sister, Tinne, the world No nine.

She prevailed 11-8, 11-3, 11-8 in 51 minutes.

The sisters had met on seven previous occasions on tour, with Nele winning six of those contests, two of which came in World Tour finals.