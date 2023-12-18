Why a former world snooker champion is taking on an 11-year-old

Former world snooker champion Neil Robertson with 11-year-old Austin Huang before their exhibition game in Melbourne.

On Monday evening at the Melbourne City Conference Centre, Australia’s greatest snooker player of all time, Neil Robertson, will put on his waistcoat and play in front of a home crowd for the first time in as long as he can remember.

Adding intrigue will be the former world champion’s match-up against an 11-year-old potential star of the future.

Austin Huang became infatuated with the game after watching greats like Robertson, Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump in action on television.

Huang, who has just finished year five at Mount Waverley Primary School in Victoria, only took up snooker in April last year but has already proved his star potential by winning the under-12 Victorian junior state competition. He trains daily on a full-sized table at the family home in Glen Waverley.

“I will be very anxious in front of a big crowd and playing against a top professional, but it’s really exciting,” said Huang. “I’ve been practising for about an hour a day. I like Neil’s long-potting and when he made 100 century breaks in a season.”

The UK and China’s near-monopoly on major snooker events means Australian fans rarely have the opportunity to see stars of the green baize in competition on home soil.

Eurosport Magic moment for Australia's Neil Robertson after a rare 147 maximum break at the 2022 World Snooker Championship at Sheffield's famous Crucible Theatre.

So when the Victorian Billiards and Snooker Association (VBSA) and Yarraville Snooker Club heard Robertson was going to be in Melbourne seeing family on a month-long holiday, they sprung into action and convinced Robertson – a former world No.1 now ranked sixth – to play a rare exhibition.

Organisers say a handful of tickets are still available to see the ‘Thunder from Down Under’, who in 2010 became Australia’s first world champion since Horace Lindrum in 1952.

The event was organised in a matter of days to give local fans a chance to pay homage to a sportsman adored in many other parts of the world but who barely gets stopped on the streets of his home city.

“It’s been a Herculean effort by a small group of volunteers who all have day jobs,” said VBSA president Alec Spyrou.

Robertson will play 10 frames, four of which will be against selected up-and-coming juniors who have dreamed of picking off a few reds and blacks against the Aussie great on the green baize.

“I told them I didn’t want a fee,” Robertson said. “I said to put it back into the juniors in Victoria.”

As Robertson explains, fans want a bit of everything at exhibitions. Do they want to see Huang, who has a best break of 53 in practice, pot a few balls? Or would they prefer to see Robertson, renowned for his break-building, put on a show?

“I don’t know what to do,” said Robertson with a laugh. “If there’s an opportunity to get a really, really big break that Austin wouldn’t have seen live, I want him to be able to see that. I also want to give him a lot of chances in the frame and a good experience.

“That might really help him later on if he plays in front of a big crowd. I’ve heard a lot about him.”

Huang is where Robertson was 30 years ago. When Robertson was 11, he began impressing at competitions after his father bought a snooker room business.

Wayne Taylor/The Age Neil Robertson builds another big break on the practice table in Melbourne.

At age 20, three years after achieving his first 147 maximum break, Robertson was standing in line at Centrelink when he decided to pack his bags for the UK to try and carve out a career.

Career earnings of $10 million and 23 ranking tournament wins have vindicated Robertson’s decision, but snooker has forced the 41-year-old to live away from friends and family for two decades. Meaningful visits to Australia are sporadic.

Homesickness has plagued Robertson during his stint as the most successful player in snooker history from outside the UK. It’s why Robertson can’t wait for his first Australian Christmas since 2009.

“It’s a big thing to not see family for four years,” Robertson said. “My season has been pretty bad by my standards. My performances have been fine, but I’m just missing home a bit.

“I’ve been a pro for 20 years. How much longer am I going to keep doing this? Snooker is not a sport where your body tells you it’s time to pack up … it’s not like Aussie rules or cricket. You can play until you’re 50.

“Ronnie O’Sullivan’s brilliant documentary [released last month] shows how brutal snooker can be. If you’re a cricketer and your team is 4-20, someone like Glenn Maxwell can come in and bail Australia out. In snooker, it’s all on yourself. If you don’t perform great, you lose, and that’s hard to deal with.”

Robertson is happily married and has two children, Alexander and Penelope. Being away from his brothers and sister and parents, chasing the snooker dream, is not easy at times.

Would he do it all over again?

“That’s a great question. I guess I would,” Robertson says after a long pause. “I have a great wife and two kids. It’s also about the people that I meet in other countries who have been inspired by my story. People with mental health issues have told me they watch me and they really look forward to it.

“A guy who asked me for a photo the other day said, ‘I love watching you play. You’ve really improved my life and I’m doing much better now. I’m not homeless any more.’ Things like that massively tug on your heart strings.

“But I would hate to see Alexander move to the other side of the world and only see him once a year for the next 20 years.”

After Monday’s exhibition, Robertson will put down the cue and soak up the simple joys of an Australian family Christmas.

“I’d love to go to the Boxing Day Test or even just doing laps of an oval by myself and bouncing a footy, something as simple as that,” Robertson said. “Then a big family barbecue with the cricket on in the background … just typical Aussie stuff.”

Lastly, could a break of 147 be on the cards? Robertson has five maximum breaks in his professional career, and many others in practice and exhibitions.

“You never know who has seen a 147 live,” Robertson said. “It’s always good to try and get one. They’re hard to make … but it would be incredible. I don’t want to put myself under too much pressure to do one.”