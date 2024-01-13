'The big moment' the New Zealand team bounced back from frightening wing collapse in SailGP

New Zealand's SailGP crew recovered from the setback of their frightening wing collapse to win in Dubai in December.

SailGP: Event seven; Where: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; When: Saturday and Sunday at 11pm (NZ time); Live coverage: ThreeNow.

New Zealand’s SailGP team shouldn’t be shackled by nerves when returning to the water in this weekend’s Abu Dhabi event. Lightning surely can’t strike twice?

Not after bouncing back from their frightening wing collapse to win last month’s Dubai regatta, three months after watching their Amokura boat shatter into pieces in Saint-Tropez, France.

Their victory to end last year in Dubai was dramatic enough because of a three-way finish in which the Kiwi, Australian and Canadian boats all crossed the line together, metres from the harbour, where spectators and sailors alike were astonished by the fine margins between the giant F50 foiling catamarans.

Canada appeared to cross the line first but were penalised, so New Zealand were declared winners after a photo finish and climbed to third in the standings after six events.

Psychologically, too, it was a significant success for the Kiwi team because they sailed victoriously with the repaired 29m wing for the first time since it cracked in half.

SAILGP/Supplied Blair Tuke, left, and Peter Burling at the SailGP in Dubai in December.

Kiwi wing trimmer Blair Tuke said there were nerves throughout their crew when race organisers suggested each team could use the larger 29m wing – instead of the 24m configuration – because it would be better suited for sailing in less ideal conditions of dipping winds.

“It was a big moment for us to turn around what's been quite a turbulent season, some of it out of our control. It should give us good momentum heading into 2024,” Tuke said.

“It was the closest finish in SailGP history – three boats going across the line at the same time. It was spectacular footage, especially with the grandstand right there.”

Their Amokura boat was also struck by lightning at the start of last year after the Singapore SailGP, injuring a replacement sailor. New Zealand will hope for a smoother ride in 2024 to improve on last season’s second-place finish

SCREENSHOT/SAILGP The New Zealand team were unscathed after their wing shattered at the SailGP event in France in September.

Tuke and his team-mates have probably relived the moment they heard the wing split, then almost collapse on them, too often. They were fortunate nobody was injured in Saint-Tropez.

All the incident really cost them was the opportunity to complete the regatta in France and the following event in Taranto, Italy, as well as compete for the competition points on offer.

They returned to racing with their repaired boat in October in Cádiz, Spain, finishing fourth, before the memorable win in Dubai.

“It speaks volumes about the group we have,” Tuke said. “[We were] incredibly proud of everyone.”

The two days of competition in Abu Dhabi will mark the halfway stage of the season, before Sydney and Christchurch host the SailGP’s next events in February and March respectively.

While Australia, the three-time defending champions, have a commanding 11-point lead, it’s congested beneath them. Only 10 points separate Denmark in second and France in eighth.

Dubai was also the last time British sailing legend Sir Ben Ainslie raced in SailGP – he has since been replaced as Great Britain’s skipper by Giles Scott – and the season has six more events until the finale in San Francisco in July.

SailGP leaderboard (points): Australia 52, Denmark 41, New Zealand 40, Great Britain 38, United States 35, Spain 33, Canada 32, France 31, Switzerland 15, Germany 10.