Trump now says he won't throw first pitch at Yankees game

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres (25) stands as DJ LeMahieu (26) touches Aaron Hicks (31) and Giancarlo Stanton (27) as they kneel during the playing of the national anthem before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals.

President Donald Trump won’t throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium next month after all.

In a tweet on Monday, Trump blamed the turn of events on his “strong focus” on the coronavirus, vaccines and the economy. “We will make it later in the season!” he promised.

Just three days ago, Trump revealed during a White House briefing that he'd throw the first pitch at Yankee Stadium on August 15. Throwing the first pitch is ceremonial, and dates back to at least 1890.

It would have been the first time Trump had had the honour as president.

Trump made the announcement on Major League Baseball's opening day on Friday as former Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera watched from the briefing room.

Patrick Semansky/AP President Donald Trump boards Air Force One after spending the weekend at his golf club in New Jersey.

With baseball teams playing in largely empty stadiums, Trump wouldn't have had to contend with crowd reaction to his appearance at the Bronx stadium. Some of Trump's previous appearances at major sporting events have drawn mixed responses.

But another issue could have been tricky for Trump, who has been very critical of athletes taking a knee during the national anthem before games.

The Yankees and the Washington Nationals took a knee before the season's opening game on Friday in Washington, then stood for the national anthem.

Alex Brandon/AP Members of Washington Nationals kneel and hold a piece of black fabric before an opening day baseball game against the New York Yankees at Nationals Park.

New York also had two players kneel for the national anthem Saturday, Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton. Both have said they will continue to kneel during the anthem throughout the season.

During an interview Friday morning with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump said he would take part in the prestigious tradition of throwing out the first pitch for the Yankees, but said he hoped players would stand during the national anthem.

“It’s great that baseball is back, and other sports are back. I hope everyone’s standing; I hope they’re not going to be kneeling when the flag is raised. I don’t like to see that,” Trump said.

Some New York City politicians, including Mayor Bill de Blasio and Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., had complained loudly about Trump throwing the Yankees' first pitch.