Tyson Fury instructs lawyers in BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist row

Tyson Fury has asked lawyers to get him removed from the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year shortlist, but the corporation is refusing to back down in one of the most extraordinary rows in the award's history.

Almost two weeks after issuing his demand, and less than a week before Monday's (NZT) ceremony, Fury told Good Morning Britain he had instructed his lawyers to send a letter to the BBC.

"I have asked nicely in a video to be taken off the list and they decided that they were not going to take me off the list," he said. "So, I have had my lawyers send them a letter demanding that I am taken off the list and let's hope they listen and take me off the list."

The BBC responded by reiterating that it had no intention of removing the World Boxing Council heavyweight champion and that the programme would continue to celebrate his achievements irrespective of his desire to participate.

A spokesman said: "The shortlist is decided by an independent expert panel who choose contenders based on their sporting achievement in a given year.

"On this basis, Tyson Fury will remain on the list for Spoty 2020. As always, the winner will be decided by the public voting during the live show and it is, of course, up to Tyson if he chooses to participate in the show."

Fury's previous appearance on the shortlist in 2015 caused controversy, with more than 100,000 signing a petition calling for his removal following a series of outspoken comments on homophobia and abortion.

Three years later, Fury's omission from the final list, following his draw against Deontay Wilder, brought criticism from the boxer's camp, including his then-trainer Ben Davison, who called the decision a "shame".

This year's shortlist includes Lewis Hamilton, the early favourite, plus Ronnie O'Sullivan, Stuart Broad, Jordan Henderson and Hollie Doyle.