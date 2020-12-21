The curious, caring and entertaining Lisa Adams

Para athlete Lisa Adams hasn't been too concerned about the broken year 2020 has been – spending her downtime doing jigsaw puzzles and being grateful for one more year to the Paralympics.

Lisa Adams is a world champion shot putter and quite the character, Alex Chapman discovers, in this charming interview. But who was interviewing who?

The formal part of the interview hasn’t even started, and yet Lisa Adams is commanding the phone call as she does a shot put circle.

“Before we start, I have some questions for you,” Adams asserts.

“OK, go for it,” I respond.

“What’s your favourite colour?”

“I think probably blue.”

“Like National blue?”

A relevant point given we were just days removed from the election.

“I like asking fun questions,” Adams explains. “There are some questions that I get asked which are just so square, it’s boring. Tell me a joke!”

Before I have time to think of one, the 29-year-old once again controls the conversation. “I have a seven-year-old and he got told off for telling an inappropriate joke. And it wasn’t even to the other kids, it was to the parents.”She goes on to share it. I won’t be.

But she then tells me how she had to remind her son, Hikairo, that it wasn’t one to be shared with other kids. Read into that what you will.

“Bro, I googled you, eh,” she confesses. “It brought up this doctor and I assume you aren’t one?

“And then I googled your name with NZ on it and it brought up Jimmy Butler [the NBA basketballer] and I thought ‘Oh na, that’s not him’. So have we met before?”

We had.

It was the Sir Graeme Douglas International Track Challenge in West Auckland in March 2019. She broke a world record in the F37 shot put, but the Lisa Adams that day was a lot more shy and reserved.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Lisa Adams laughs with her sister (and coach) Dame Valerie Adams after breaking her world record in shot put in 2019.

Never would it be expected the Rotorua Para athlete would ask what a journalist’s favourite colour is.

Adams then tells me she has two more questions before I’m allowed to ask any. Again though, they won’t be repeated.

“Last one then,” she guarantees. “Are you happy?”

What a beautiful, personal question.

And one which catches me so off-guard. When has an athlete ever asked any journalist that, without at least a hint of sarcasm?

Don’t get me wrong, this is by no means about having a crack at other athletes. There are some brilliant human beings out there. However, it’s a question which sounds like it comes from a place of genuine curiosity and kindness.

It’s the way the Adams has approached this year: with laughter and positivity.

“I’ve been training a lot as normal. We did a camp in Hawke’s Bay, which was mean, but I’ve been on a break for the last few weeks," she says.

“I went and visited my mum. And then I've just been doing housework, catching up on stuff, doing jigsaw puzzles…I’ve only done thousand-piece ones. I have a two and a half thousand one but I need to get proper space for it and you need good lighting and all that stuff. The thousand ones are good because they fit on a cork board so I can just do it on my lap and move it around.”

This carefree and upbeat nature has boded well for the news that Adams, and the rest of the sporting world, were delivered in March: the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics due to Covid-19.

“To be honest, it ended up being a blessing for me personally that it wasn’t this year,” she concedes. “I had a dabble with injury and illness, so it was fine.

“Originally it was ‘Oh s..t, that sucks’, but it’s sweet. I see it as getting extra time to train and an extra year to get ready. The funny thing is, I’ve only been doing this for two years, so now I get to try and crack the Paralympics in three years.”It really has been a meteoric rise for Adams. Born with cerebral palsy, she claimed the gold medal at last year’s world championships in Dubai, breaking her own record in the final.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Lisa Adams and sister Dame Valerie celebrate bettering the world record in the women's shot put para final in March.

“It’s been good to just take a step back,” she replies when asked how the Covid-enforced break was. “Me and my coach [sister Dame Valerie], we tend to plan out what we’re doing in terms of time and training phases, and then once we’ve talked about it, we just work. So it was nice to just kick back before we get back into it and focus on Tokyo.”

While a lot of athletes have understandably lacked motivation since the postponement of their respective Games, Adams has had no issue.

“Everyone goes through their ups and downs in motivation, but my 'why' is my son. He’s my main driver. And I’m also still green and new to doing what I’m doing. Two years isn’t a hell of a long time to have been doing this. But I’m just super hungry to get better and see what I can do, so that’s enough to carry me through."

Once again, Adams chimes in with some positivity.

“We’ve just got to have hope. We’ve not being unrealistic about everything but it seems too early to quit and why would you quit? I’m all good eh; there’s no point packing it in when I haven’t even done anything really. Why would I retire when I’ve done jack s..t?”

It’s one thing to have a goal postponed and be positive about it, it’s another to keep having that hope during a national lockdown for weeks on end, confined to your own home, unable to train as much.

“It was pretty trippy eh?” Adams replies when queried on how lockdown was for her. “But I like being a potato sometimes and I’m quite a home-body anyway. I missed being in Auckland but hey, it is what it is. Just had to do what we did, don’t be an idiot, all that sort of thing. And I still got to train at home and hang out with my son.

“I actually learnt Spanish.”

Adams pauses. And then laughs.

“Na I’m all s..t. I watched that show Money Heist though.”

For reference, Money Heist has Spanish subtitles.

Adams herself is finally caught off-guard when asked how she plans to celebrate her 30th birthday this year.

“Oh you’ve been doing googling too!” she laughs. “I’ll be back training by then so won’t be getting lit or anything like that. Probably will just go to dinner or something with my son.

“People ask me how old I am. And it’s a good balance of I’m 29, I feel 60 sometimes, and mentally I’m probably 12.”

She’s since had her November birthday – there haven’t been any reports how lit it was.

An argument could be made we need more personalities in sport like Lisa Adams. But then again, that may dilute the entertaining commodity she is.

However if you’re more worried about asking someone their favourite colour, for a joke, and if they’re happy, then what can go wrong in the world?