Black Sticks veteran Nick Wilson returns after last appearance at 2016 Rio Olympics

Two-time Olympian Nick Wilson is returning to the Black Sticks after last playing in black at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Wilson, 30, was named in the 25-man New Zealand hockey squad on Wednesday and his comeback will help offset the loss of more than 550 caps of international experience.

Arun Panchia (287 caps), Marcus Child (171) and Cory Bennett (110) have all retired but the Black Sticks’ 2021 squad includes Wilson (170), three-time Olympian Shea McAleese (310) and three debutants: Sean Findlay, Sam Hiha and Oliver MacIntyre.

David Rogers/Getty Images Nick Wilson, left, is training with the Black Sticks again. He last played in black at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Findlay and Hiha have earned their selections after starring in the inaugural Premier Hockey League with the Central Falcons, who were crowned champions last month.

McAleese, meanwhile, is targeting a fourth Olympic Games in Tokyo next year, Covid-19 permitting.

The Black Sticks haven’t played since March because of the pandemic but hope to return to the field in an Oceania Cup next year, although details for it are still to be confirmed.

“Much has happened since we last took the field against Argentina on 1 March,” Black Sticks coach Darren Smith said in a statement.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Black Sticks coach Darren Smith has named a 25-man squad for 2021.

“After the lockdown and subsequent delay in Tokyo Olympics we took the chance to re-set the program, connect with our up and coming talent and look over the squad that will take us to Tokyo and beyond.

“It gave the chance for all of us to look at the other aspects of our life and think about what is important heading into 2021”.

The squad will begin training for next season in January.

AT A GLANCE

2021 Black Sticks men’s squad: David Brydon, Dom Dixon, Steve Edwards, George Enersen, Sean Findlay, Leon Hayward, Sam Hiha, Hugo Inglis, Stephen Jenness, Sam Lane, Dane Lett, Oliver MacIntyre, Shea McAleese, George Muir, Dominic Newman, Jared Panchia, Brad Read, Nick Ross, Kane Russell, Aidan Sarikaya, Jacob Smith, Blair Tarrant, Dylan Thomas, Nick Wilson, Nic Woods.