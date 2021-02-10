'We're sorry' - Gymnastics New Zealand apologises for abusive practices

The allegations are similar to many made around the world of gymnastics.

Gymnastics New Zealand has formally apologised to those in the community who have experienced abuse, following the release of the “confronting, sobering” independent review into the sport.

“We're sorry that those who have gone before and some of those currently engaged in our community who have suffered abuse and have suffered negative experiences as a result of participating in gymnastics,” Gymnastics New Zealand chief executive Tony Compier said.

“We apologise for that unreservedly, and we will work hard with our community and our partners to address and redress that.

“We commend the courage and bravery of those who have come forward to share their experiences.”

Supplied Gymnastics New Zealand chief executive Tony Compier has apologised for the abuse experienced by those in the gymnastics community

That apology comes after the release of the independent review findings into the sport. The apology was one of more than 50 recommendations made by the reviewers – former World Anti-Doping Agency head David Howman, former Silver Fern Lesley Nicol and former gymnast Rachel Vickery.

The review recommended Gymnastics New Zealand “provide a formal apology and acknowledgement of harm to all members of the New Zealand gymnastic community affected by physical, emotional, psychological and other abuse afflicted by or through inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour of other members of the community over the past four decades; particularly noting the harm suffered by young gymnasts”.

The independent review was established following a Stuff investigation that uncovered a normalised “insidious culture” within the sport, including allegations of psychological, physical and verbal abuse, fat shaming, ongoing issues with mental well-being and body image, and athletes expected to compete on serious injuries.

These topics were widely covered by the independent reviewers.

Compier called the review a “confronting, sobering read” into the sport, because it expressed strong “representation of submissions of things that had been happening to participants and athletes that are clearly unacceptable”.

“To have it starkly laid out ... is confronting and sobering,” he said.

“Ultimately, one incidence of abuse is one too many.”

He hopes the review will lead to positive changes and ensure no one in the sport suffers abuse, “of any type”.

Stuff The independent review into gymnastics was released today.

Some recommendations within the review are already in progress, while others will “require a considerable amount of discussion, consideration and engagement with multiple stakeholders,” he said.

“It’s hard to put a time frame on any recommendations as some will be quicker to do than others,” he said.

“It’s ensuring what’s put in place is fit for purpose ... it would be irresponsible of us to just set a timeframe that meets the mandate of speed without meeting the key mandate which is an effective and sustainable element.”

An independent steering committee will be established as part of the ongoing work into gymnastics, and Compier said the organisation is “committed” to working with Sport New Zealand, the Athletes Federation and the Human Rights Commission on enacting the recommendations.

The organisation has recognised that via a “statement of commitment” outlining its dedication to a survivor centred approach, to human rights and its community.

“The engagement, collaboration and network will spread far and wide ... to inform us how recommendations can be effectively implemented, which will put long term and long-lasting change within our community,” he said.

Gymnastics NZ will also provide global governing body Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) with the report, and is working with other gymnastics organisations around the globe who are also undergoing a review. Compier said New Zealand is not the “exception to the rule” and the findings of the New Zealand review is reflective of what is happening abroad.

“There are commonalities that exist ... and it’s part of a global learning that we wish to contribute to,” he said.

Supplied Former World Anti-Doping Agency boss David Howman led the independent review into gymnastics.

“We won’t let [survivors] down. We are focused on using their experiences for good. And we won’t stop until that’s done. I suppose we will never stop. It’s a matter of continuous improvement and never being complacent about child safeguarding and abusive practices.

“... we need to rid those negative experiences from the sport so no participants ... suffer the experiences the survivors had.

“We won’t stop listening.”

More than 200 submissions were made to the independent review panel and more than 100 interviews were conducted. Reviewer David Howman said it was clear everyone who contributed to the review was “incredibly dedicated” to the sport.

“We were impressed by their professional attitude and their obvious determination to ensure their stories and experiences of the past will help improve their sport in the future,” he said.

“The enthusiasm and willingness of volunteers in this country is never ending and amazing. But it has its limits, so that was one of the big lessons.”

The reviewers also engaged with a range of international groups including Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who presided over the prosecution of United States Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, the Australian Human Rights Commission who is currently overseeing the investigation into abusive practices in Australia, The Athletes Federation, Gymnastics Ethics Foundation and the Children’s Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft.

Howman said their input has been invaluable.

“The issues internationally are not dissimilar [to New Zealand], so ... it's always good to get guidance from those who have done work in this area previously,” he said.

“The important issue with the Children’s Commissioner was the realisation that the sport has 88 per cent of its athletes [aged] 12 and under.

“It’s a revelation we all need to understand that many sports in our country have more children – tamariki and rangatahi – participating than we do adults, and yet we have adult processes dictating all of them.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Sport New Zealand chief executive Raelene Castle said the review as a critical step in acknowledging the hurt experienced by survivors.

Sport NZ chief executive Raelene Castle said the review was a critical step in seeking redress for survivors.

“The bravery of the survivors who have stepped forward, along with their stories, offers a way forward for the sport and for Gymnastics NZ. We believe the steps being taken by Gymnastics NZ in committing to the implementation of the report’s recommendations and the creation of a steering committee comprising survivors, athletes and others from the community will prompt a positive change to the culture of gymnastics,” she said.

“Sport NZ has supported the process to date and will continue to support Gymnastics NZ with the implementation of these recommendations as a member of their steering committee,” she said.