Not done yet: Tom Brady signs new deal with Super Bowl champions

Quarterback Tom Brady has agreed to what amounts to a one-year contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running through the 2022 season.

The new deal is written as a four-year contract but the final three seasons of it will be voided. That structure will provide salary cap savings to the Buccaneers during the 2021 season. The agreement was confirmed by a person familiar with the deal.

Ben Liebenberg/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady won a record-breaking seventh Super Bowl last month.

The extension will expire after a '22 season in which Brady will be 45. He said before the Super Bowl that he could envision himself playing beyond age 45.

"Yeah, definitely," Brady said then. "I would definitely consider that. Again, it's a physical sport. Just the perspective I have on that is, you never know kind of when that moment is, just because it's a contact sport and there's a lot of training that goes into it. And, again, it has to be 100 percent commitment from myself to keep doing it. I've been very fortunate, like I said, over the years. . . . You take different hits. You, over the course of the year, deal with different bumps and bruises, different injuries and so forth. It's just going to be me continuing to make that commitment to making it part of my year-round process to play football and continue my career."

Financial terms of the extension were not immediately available. Brady is one season into the two-year contract, worth a guaranteed $50 million, that he signed with the Buccaneers last March after leaving the New England Patriots in free agency.

He and the Buccaneers are coming off a Super Bowl triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs last month in Tampa. It was Brady's seventh career Super Bowl title and he won his fifth Super Bowl MVP award. He threw three touchdown passes in the Buccaneers' 31-9 victory.

Brady, who turns 44 in August, underwent offseason knee surgery and is expected to be ready for the season in September. Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians has said he would expect Brady to be able to participate in passing drills around June. It's not known, however, if there will be any on-field offseason practices as NFL teams gradually return to more normal operations after last season's coronavirus-related changes to teams' routines.