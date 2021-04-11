Canoe Racing NZ complaint part-upheld by Media Council

From August 30 to December 18, 2020, Stuff published several articles reporting on problems with Canoe Racing New Zealand’s high performance women’s programme. The articles reported various allegations from former members of the squad and developments that resulted from further investigation.

In a ruling released today, on complaints from Canoe Racing New Zealand, Lisa Carrington and Kayla Imrie, the Media Council has found that although the articles could be seen as legitimate investigative journalism, and specific areas of complaint were not upheld, aspects of the reporting significantly lacked balance and were unfair.

There was a particular failure by Stuff to seek out and obtain and express the views of the team members that had a favourable view of the actions of CRNZ. Neither did they include positive comment that had been provided to them, or contact the person supplying those comments, which were clearly in contrast to all those reported in the articles.

Further, certain particular factual assertions of serious import against two coaches should have been put to them with an opportunity for them to comment. And one of the members of the programme, Lisa Carrington, should have been contacted and asked to comment on statements about her role.

In the Council’s view, Stuff should have contacted at least some of the current members of the squad to get their perspective on the allegations of serious wrongdoing by the coaches and members of CRNZ. This would have been fair and would have given the articles balance.

The Council also noted that Stuff did not name most of the people who had expressed concerns about the programme. There is no Media Council principle prohibiting anonymity, and often journalists are bound to observe it. The Council did not uphold the complaint on this ground, (which was not pushed by the complainants). However, when sources are not identified, the obligation to obtain comment from those anonymously attacked, can be seen as stronger. This was the case here, given the serious anonymous allegations.

The Council noted that the partial upholding of the complaints was not to be taken as in any way undermining the sources and their right to speak out and was not intended to exonerate or excuse the alleged failings of CRNZ. The upholds were focused on specific failings in parts of the reporting, not on the series as a whole.

Media Council members considering this complaint were Hon Raynor Asher (Chair), Rosemary Barraclough, Katrina Bennett, Liz Brown, Ben France-Hudson, Jonathan MacKenzie, Marie Shroff, Pravina Singh and Tim Watkin.

Jo Cribb took no part in the consideration of this complaint.

The full Media Council ruling is at www.mediacouncil.org.nz.