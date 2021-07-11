Allegations of homophobia and sexism in the world of elite bowls

Former world champion and Commonwealth Games bowler Gary Lawson is facing allegations of homophobic slurs, sexist remarks, verbal abuse and threatening behaviour, as recent as May and spanning 25 years.

Eleven people have spoken to Stuff as part of an investigation that has uncovered allegations of a “normalised culture” within bowls, where Bowls New Zealand, Bowls Canterbury and bowling clubs knew of Lawson’s alleged conduct, and allowed him to continue to play.

Gary Lawson weathers a close moment, NZ versus Australia, Fendalton Bowling Club.

“He should have never got back into the New Zealand team. If you were an All Black and you’ve done what he’s done … you wouldn’t get back in,” said a bowler who has witnessed and experienced the described behaviour.

Lawson is a 14-time New Zealand champion, world champion and former Commonwealth Games representative, who first rose to prominence in the late 1980s while in his early 20s.

When contacted by Stuff via phone, Lawson said he did not want to comment and referred Stuff to Bowls New Zealand before hanging up. He later messaged Stuff saying “stop harassing me”, following two phone calls and two text messages by Stuff. He did not respond to any allegations put to him by Stuff.

Several bowls community members fear speaking up because of perceived repercussions, including the likelihood of being threatened again, and the damage they believe it might do to their chances of representing New Zealand. Stuff has agreed not to name these people.

New Zealands Gary Lawson, left, Andrew Todd, Richard Girven and Russell Meyer, with their gold medals winning the fours at the World Bowls Championships, Burnside, Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, January 26, 2008.

Stuff has been told the use of homophobic slurs, including the use of “f...ing f….t” by Lawson, occurred as recently as May 2021 at a competition in Christchurch, and date back several years.

Complaints regarding Lawson’s “alleged discrimination”, regarding the use of homophobic slurs, were received by the Human Rights Commission in 2016 and 2019.

An HRC spokesperson said in a statement to Stuff the complaints did not result in mediation, but other help was offered. However, the HRC was unable to release any further information about the nature of the complaints, or the complainant, because of privacy reasons.

Bowls New Zealand chief executive Mark Cameron said the organisation “has had no communications with the Human Rights Commission on Mr Lawson” since he became chief executive in 2017.

Cameron did not answer questions about specific allegations, or the alleged “normalised culture” within the sport, but said in a statement the organisation has a “process already in place, for matters of sportsmanship and misconduct”.

“Bowls New Zealand expects all participants to conduct themselves in a proper manner, including maintaining a high standard of personal conduct,” he said.

“This includes matters of respect and integrity; along with refraining from any discriminatory behaviour.”

Some of the alleged homophobic abuse occurred at Elmwood Park Bowls Club.

A complaint was also lodged with Elmwood Park Bowling Club, in Christchurch, in 2018, where alleged homophobic abuse occurred, former club president Pam Phair confirmed.

The complaint was “dealt with ... within the club” and Lawson apologised in writing. However, she said the complainant never received a copy of the apology. She was unable to say why that had happened.

“It was very difficult and we had to deal with it very delicately,” she said.

Phair said the club did not engage with Bowls Canterbury or Bowls New Zealand regarding the complaint. Lawson still holds membership with the club, she said.

Current Elmwood president Peter Smith hung up on Stuff, and did not return messages left for him.

There are also allegations of “unsportsmanlike conduct” in which Lawson acted in a “very vindictive and aggressive manner” in games if the results were not going his way.

That alleged conduct was witnessed by club level bowler Peter Cotton during a recent competition at Belfast, Christchurch. He submitted a complaint following that game to Bowls New Zealand in April. Stuff has obtained that complaint.

The complaint outlined Lawson’s “totally reprehensible behaviour on the green when things don't go his way”. Cotton said Lawson had used “homophobic slurs” at players in the past, and engaged in “aggressive and inappropriate communication” with officials more recently, regarding his disqualification for using mismatched bowls.

Cotton asked for an independent investigation into Lawson’s conduct.

“Nothing is going to change unless something significant is done to force change or he’s forced to face the consequences,” the complaint read. “Nobody else would be able to behave this way and get away with it, in any other sport or business. [He’s] no way an ambassador for the sport.”

Outgoing Bowls Canterbury board member Tony Fielding and club level bowler Peter Cotton have raised concerns about the champion bowler's conduct.

In a response to Cotton’s complaint, seen by Stuff, Bowls New Zealand High Performance manager Kaushik Patel wrote the organisation had not ignored the complaint, and “Bowls New Zealand/High Performance Management team have undertaken to address the bowler directly about his behaviour as part of his high-performance player agreement”.

“We will not be actioning a judicial process at this point,” the response continued.

Mark Cameron confirmed “... over the past few months, two members of the bowls community have complained about Mr Lawson’s behaviour”.

“But on both occasions no formal complaint was presented to the Judicial process of either the local club, centre or Bowls New Zealand for formal consideration,” he said.

Cameron said Bowls NZ had received a judicial complaint “... in respect of a wrong bowl being used [by Lawson] in a centre match early 2021”, and it was “managed by the Bowls Canterbury Judicial Committee”.

CEO of Bowls New Zealand Mark Cameron pictured.

Intimidating and threatening behaviour has occurred on and off the green, several sources allege. One administrator said they were recently verbally threatened with lawyers by Lawson following the mismatched bowls allegation and told to “f… off”.

The administrator said Lawson did apologise following the incident, however they said he was still “riled up” about the situation and didn’t acknowledge any wrongdoing. This is not the first time Lawson had threatened them, they said.

Several sources have also told Stuff Lawson used sexist slurs to describe the Canterbury women’s representative team, while on a bus on the way to a tournament in the early 2000s. It’s alleged he described the women as “sl...”, “b......” and “c...s”.

Outgoing bowls Canterbury board member Tony Fielding, has both witnessed and experienced Lawson’s “childish“ and ”abusive“ behaviour towards centre staff and the board, as well as his “appalling behaviour” on the green.

Fielding recently experienced it “first hand” in a recent match, and said “some of the antics and mind games employed were shameful and showed utter disrespect to the fine game of bowls”.

Fielding said that while Lawson had “undoubtedly achieved great results on the green over many years”, this had led to a “general perception”, when faced with many of Lawson’s “transgressions”, that it was just “Gary, being Gary”.

“The lack of official complaints from the many bowlers who voice concerns, but do not want to get ‘involved’, stymies the board’s ability to take further action,” he said.

“[Bowls Canterbury] had received several communications from Lawson over a lengthy period, some of which were probably actionable and the opportunity to hold him to account was missed, perhaps for the same reason.”

Stuff is aware of at least one senior male player who has made himself unavailable for selection in the Canterbury representative team – and in turn impacting the opportunity to be selected for New Zealand – because of Lawson’s involvement.

Bowls was a sport Jane loved. It was a sport that didn't love her back.

Bowls Canterbury general manager Lorraine McLeod said the organisation had received “no formal complaints in recent times… regarding Mr Lawson’s conduct pertaining to homophobic comments, sexist remarks, verbal abuse or threatening behaviour”.

“Bowls Canterbury has a very clear process for matters of misconduct, as established in our Judicial process. This is available to any bowler, and it is a relatively simple procedure to submit a misconduct complaint (form) at club or centre level,” she said.

“We promote a sport and community that embraces diversity and inclusiveness, and I am proud to be part of this community.

“... if a formal complaint is received that clearly shows discriminatory behaviour, then Bowls Canterbury will ensure the complaint is managed.”

A former New Zealand champion, who is still active within the bowls community, said Lawson’s behaviour is “disgraceful” and Bowls Canterbury’s inaction disappointing.

“He’s been able to get away with blue murder,” he said. “The fact he hasn’t been banned by Canterbury Bowls is absolutely shocking.”

Stuff understands Lawson has been left off the invite list for a major competition at one particular club in Canterbury for at least the past five years because of his “antics”.

Gary Lawson pictured playing at Riverside Bowling Club.

Lawson has been a controversial character in the past.

The Bowls New Zealand website said following “an ugly public spat with officialdom Lawson fell on his sword” after allegations of match fixing at an international tournament in 2009. He was found guilty in 2010 and after a six-month suspension was invited to rejoin the Blackjacks in 2011, but said he would not play international bowls until the administration at the governing body changed. He returned to the Blackjacks in 2019, following the appointment of current Bowls New Zealand chief executive Mark Cameron.

During his time as an international representative, he allegedly called former Bowls New Zealand High Performance manager Lyn Johnson "a maggot" following the body’s investigation into match fixing, and defended a fellow bowler who was initially suspended then fined after exposing his penis during a competition. Lawson also has several drink driving convictions. He was acquitted of assault in 2011 following a 4am dispute with a taxi driver in Wellington.

In June he was selected as part of the South Island squad for a tournament in September against a North Island team. In 2020, post Covid-19, Lawson toured the country on behalf of Bowls New Zealand teaching tactics and mental skills to coaches and other athletes.

Men's pair Gary Lawson (left) and Shannon McIlroy claimed Asia Pacific Championship gold on the Gold Coast.

On Thursday, Lawson was named as part of the wider Bowls New Zealand High Performance Blackjacks squad of 46, vying for a spot at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Bowls New Zealand received $200,000 in funding from High Performance Sport New Zealand in 2021-2022 year to run its high performance programme. A Sport NZ spokesperson said the organisation “has not provided financial support specifically to Gary Lawson as far as our records go (2011/2012)”, regarding High Performance funding.

According to the Bowls New Zealand disciplinary guidebook, use of any “profane, indecent or improper language”; verbal abuse, including “but not limited to …. religion, colour, national or ethnic origin, sexual orientation”; engaging in “offensive or insulting behaviour”, and “disrespecting” the authority of match officials all carry a maximum suspension of 52 weeks.

Threatening actions or words towards club, centre, Bowls NZ officials or representatives carries a maximum 260-week suspension.

Jane was sexually assaulted by her coach when she was 15.

Bowls New Zealand also receives funding from Sport New Zealand. It received $150,000 for the 2021/22 season from SNZ to deliver its community programmes.

A Sport NZ spokesperson said in a statement to Stuff it had not received any specific complaints about Lawson, but “Bowls NZ has now made Sport NZ aware of these allegations”.

“Everyone involved in sport in Aotearoa New Zealand, whether it be recreational, competitive, or representative, has the right to be safe and protected from abuse and to participate in a welcoming and inclusive environment,” the statement said.

“Bowls New Zealand has a complaints process and we would encourage anyone who has allegations of this nature to go through that process.

“The Sport and Recreation Complaints and Mediation Service (SRCMS) is also available. This is a safe and independent process and we would encourage anyone with a complaint to access this service.”

Bowls New Zealand also has several commercial partnerships, including with Tower Insurance, which is a certified Rainbow Tick organisation. A Rainbow Tick is given to organisations who actively display acceptance of diversity and inclusion.