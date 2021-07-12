Gary Lawson stays in NZ bowls team, in spite of allegations

Former World and New Zealand champion bowler Gary Lawson will remain in the national bowls team, following allegations of discrimination and threatening behaviour.

On Sunday Stuff published allegations of homophobic and sexist slurs, verbal abuse and threatening behaviour by the Commonwealth Games bowler.

Stuff understands the alleged abuse happened as recently as May and has spanned 25 years.

Last Thursday, Lawson was named as part of the wider Bowls New Zealand High Performance Blackjacks squad of 46, vying for a spot at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

“Bowls New Zealand will not be standing Mr Lawson down from the national training squad following the [investigation],” its chief executive Mark Cameron said on Monday.

He told Stuff in a statement his organisation would not “tolerate matters of discrimination and bigotry”.

“This is not a culture I, the bowls community or New Zealand should ever accept,” he said.

Among the allegations voiced to Stuff were there was a “normalised culture” where Bowls New Zealand, Bowls Canterbury and clubs knew of his conduct and allowed Lawson to continue to play.

Cameron rejected “any suggestions of a normalised culture of discrimination” within the sport.

He was unable to answer specific questions about the allegations, which included Lawson using the homophobic slur “f...ing f....t”, and sexist slurs “sluts”, “bitches” and “c...s”, along with allegations of intimidating and threatening behaviour on and off the green.

Cameron said he would “personally contact all those members in the bowls community” who contributed to Stuff’s investigation.

“Bowls New Zealand will be inviting any members of the bowls community who feel that they have been subjected to discriminatory behaviour to contact me directly, or The Sport and Recreation Complaints and Mediation Service, so that we can swiftly address any existing or historic concerns,” he said.

“Any accusations of discrimination will be supported through the formal Bowls NZ judicial process, or the independent Sport and Recreation Complaints and Mediation Service.”

Cameron said the sport and community “prides itself on being one of the most diverse and inclusive sports in the country”.

It has new competitions for a variety of abilities and disabilities; a transgender inclusion policy, and a rangatahi strategy that engages with youth.

“Our vision is for a sport and community that is inclusive for all New Zealanders,” Cameron said.

Former Bowls Canterbury board member Tony Fielding, one of 11 people spoken to by Stuff, said Lawson’s continued inclusion in the New Zealand team would be difficult for some to take.

“I feel for the many local bowlers who have messaged and called with their support for the people who contributed to the [investigation],” he said.

“They were thankful that he would likely, be finally held to account for his actions.

“However, mainly I feel for the many people who have been adversely affected by him, who thought some justice was to be seen to be done.”

Stuff understands at least one senior male player has made himself unavailable for selection in the Canterbury team – in turn hurting his ability to be selected for New Zealand – because of Lawson’s involvement.

A former New Zealand champion, who was part of Stuff’s investigation said he wasn’t surprised Lawson has been able to stay in the Blackjacks.

“To be fair he’s never been a problem to me, but it's an ‘out’ ... and it’s been weak on behalf of NZ Bowls. But no one’s been prepared to discipline him, whether that’s NZ Bowls or Bowls Canterbury,” he said.

“Bowls Canterbury had the opportunity to do it ... and they failed to do it.”

At Sunday’s Bowls Canterbury AGM, outgoing president and former Canterbury selector Brian Barker alleged Lawson had been abusive for years.

He said he had received text messages from Lawson two years ago that threaten the Bowls Canterbury board over an incident.

“He was part of the squad, and he was bloody brilliant, but if things didn’t go his own way, well ... it’s sad.”