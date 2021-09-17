Hockey New Zealand pulls the pin on all international events until July 2022

Brooke Neal of New Zealand looks to pass the ball during the FIH Women's Pro League match against Argentina at Nga Puna Wai in Christchurch last year.

New Zealand teams won’t feature in any International Hockey Federation (IHF) events until the second half of 2022.

Citing on-going Covid-19 travel restrictions, Hockey New Zealand announced the decision on Friday, having advised the IHF its teams were unable to host or participate in events scheduled between now and June.

It rubs NZ out of the FIH junior (under-21) world cups in India (men) and South Africa (women), which were to be held in November and December.

The Indoor World Cup, scheduled for February in Belgium, is also off the books, as is season 3 of the Hockey Pro League.

New Zealand was set to host India, China and the Netherlands in February in the Pro League, before both Black Sticks teams travelled to the Americas and Europe to play top ranked sides in April and May.

However, it was agreed by all participating nations, and the FIH, that ongoing travel restrictions meant it was not possible for teams to travel to and from New Zealand to participate.

“The current Covid-19 situation, and the unlikelihood of any change to travel restrictions in the near future, combined with health and wellbeing considerations, mean it is just not possible to participate in these events,” Hockey NZ chief executive Anthony Crummy said in a statement.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Brooke Neal of New Zealand celebrates scoring a goal during the Pool B Hockey match between New Zealand and Scotland on day one of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

With the women’s world cup scheduled to be held in Spain and the Netherlands next July, followed by the Commonwealth Games, New Zealand is eyeing matches against Australia, who have also withdrawn from international competitions.

“We know how important high-level competition for our Vantage Black Sticks is going into pinnacle events such the World Cup and Commonwealth Games. We have been working closely with Hockey Australia, and there is certainly a strong intent from both parties to facilitate trans-Tasman opportunities alongside domestic programmes through the back half of 2021 and into 2022,” Crummy said.

Jason Oxenham/Stuff New Zealand’s Andy Hayward and Shea McAleese.

With confirmation future junior world cups will take place in Santiago, Chile (women) and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (men) in 2023, Crummy was also looking forward to developing the pathway for aspirational young players in this country.

“When circumstances permit, these age-group events are critical to laying foundations for the Vantage Black Sticks to compete against the world's best for years to come.”

Hockey New Zealand is set to host season four of the Hockey Pro League in November 2022.