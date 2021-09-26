AFL Grand Final: 'Demon'-ic win breaks Melbourne's 57-year premiership drought

Melbourne Demons captain Max Gawn and coach Simon Goodwin celebrate with the silverware following their AFL grand final triumph.

“In the blink of an eye, the game is gone.”

In just a few words, Western Bulldogs coach, Luke Beveridge, perfectly encapsulated how the 2021 AFL Grand Final played out.

And, sadly for Beveridge, the blink was more of “long kiss goodnight” as his side went down to the Melbourne Demons by a massive 79 points.

Michael Willson/AFL Photos Simon Goodwin, Senior Coach of the Demons and Max Gawn of the Demons prepare to hold the cup aloft during the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final

But this was not necessarily the way the game looked like going in the first half.

After Demons skipper Max Gawn won the toss, his side seemed to take a bucket load of inspiration and energy from this, ambushing the Bulldogs in the first quarter.

Seizing the initiative, the beating heart of the Demons midfield – Christian Petracca (who would rightly go on to take out the Norm Smith Medal for best afield) and Clayton Oliver – led the way, with Christian Salem providing the perfect foil in defence.

This demonic trilogy saw to it that forward Bayley Fritsch had the opportunity to get two goals on the scoreboard and help the Demons take a 21-point lead over the Bulldogs at the end of the term.

And the stats were telling – 22 of the Demon’s 29 points came from turnovers, indicating a rattled Bulldogs unit that could not match the Demon’s intensity.

However, this was completely upended in the second quarter when the Bulldogs emerged from their huddle a different side.

Moving Adam Treloar onto the ball had immediate effect, with him kicking two goals in a handful of minutes and up-til-then-quiet Aaron Naughton slotting another.

This momentum shift left the Demons wanting. They looked panicky and their structure started to fray, allowing the Bulldogs to get back on top thanks to the stellar play of Caleb Daniel.

Dylan Burns/Getty Images Adam Treloar of the Bulldogs handpasses the ball during the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final

As architect down back, Daniel (who would finish the first half with 25 disposals) ensured the game was predominantly played in the Bulldogs forward half, and a much more composed Bulldogs’ midfield up against a fumbly looking Demons saw the Bulldogs hunting the contest as first quarter Demon’s star Petracca was held well in check.

A seven-goal quarter had the Bulldogs go into half-time in control with a 19-point lead, and it appeared that a massive boilover was in the offing.

But the end of this footy fairytale was still to be written.

When Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli kicked the first goal of the third quarter, a different Demons side in a different era might have rolled over.

To the Demons’ credit, and, no-doubt, that of their coach Simon Goodwin during what must have been an almighty rev-up during the half-time break, the Demons replied, and then some.

Will Russell/Getty Images Max Gawn kicks on goal during the grand final at Optus Stadium.

When Fritsch kicked two goals in two minutes, and Ben Brown took a huge grab in front of goal to kick another not long after, the Demons showed the competition and their loyal fans the true grit they have been building as a side over the past few seasons.

Thanks to the brilliance of Angus Brayshaw, who had eight possessions and played like a veritable demon in name and nature, the Demons adopted a surge mentality that the Bulldogs could not answer.

The “Premiership quarter”, as it’s known to fans, saw a 43-point turnaround to the Demons in just 14 minutes of play, from which they never looked back.

And after Brown kicked his third goal in the opening minutes of the last quarter, with Fritsch slotting another just moments later, the Demons had kicked nine goals in what will probably go down in history as the greatest 17 minutes of the side’s history.

Michael Willson/Getty Images Clayton Oliver (left) and Christian Petracca of the Demons celebrate

In an ominous sign that portends there could be more silverware in the coming years for the Demons, even with the game looking done and dusted, the Demons did not take the foot off the pedal, taking their 24-point lead going into the last term and running away to win by 74 points.

The game ended, the Demons triumphant and the Doggies sent back to their kennel to lick their wounds and ponder how they were leashed so ruthlessly by their opposition.

And yet it’s easy to see why the Demons emerged victorious.

This historical win came down to their exceptional mix of defenders and forwards, notably Petracca, Oliver, Jack Viney and Brayshaw, plus the gifted Luke Jackson as support ruck to skipper Gawn, who was not in this match so much the game changer as he has been in the recent past but still very much the bedrock upon which the team could find its footing and climb out of its second quarter funk.

Few would begrudge the Norm Smith medal being placed over Petracca’s head during the post-game proceedings.

Michael Willson/Getty Images Christian Petracca and his Norm Smith Medal for best on ground

After grabbing 39 possessions – equalling a Grand Final record – and kicking several goals, he appears to be moving into a period of his career where he will take the baton from Richmond Tigers player and dual Norm Smith medallist Dustin Martin in a forward sliding role where he breaks open games and does what must be done when needed most.

This was a Grand Final that many Melbourne fans will take great consolation from.

Their long premiership drought is over and, while they may have been stuck in locked-down Melbourne watching the game out west in Perth from their coaches, it looks like being the start of an era where they will get the chance to see their side play at home again – and again maybe – in the not-too-distant future.