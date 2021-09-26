Paul Coll, Joelle King through to semifinals at PSA tournament in San Francisco

Joelle King is through to the last four of the Oracle Netsuite Open in San Francisco. (File photo)

Top Kiwi squash players Paul Coll and Joelle King have both won through to the semifinals of their latest PSA tournament – the Oracle Netsuite Open, in San Francisco.

In what is a Gold-level event (the second-highest tier on the PSA tour), each triumphed in their quarterfinals on Sunday (NZ time) against their Egyptian opponents.

First up, Coll, who this month rose to a career-high No 3 in the world rankings, came from a game down to win his quarterfinal against Egyptian world No 5 Marwan ElShorbagy 6-11, 11-5, 11-6 on Sunday (NZ time).

Coll was initially passive in his play, but eventually turned things around to triumph in 40 minutes and set up a semifinal meeting with the older ElShorbagy brother – world No 1, Mohamed – on Monday (NZT)

King was on court straight after her compatriot, and, having had to fight through a tough three-game first-round battle against world No 18 Sabrina Sobhy, two days prior, stormed to an impressive win over Hania El Hammamy.

The 21-year-old sits three places ahead of King in the world rankings, at No 5, and was seeded a place higher, at fourth, but the 32-year-old New Zealander was able to ease to an 11-5, 11-5 victory in just 25 minutes.

King will face Egyptian sixth seed and world No 9 Salma Hany in her semifinal on Monday (NZT).