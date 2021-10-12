'It's my fault': Boston Marathon men's wheelchair champ rues costly wrong turn

Marcel Hug won his fifth Boston Marathon title, but a wrong turn cost him the course record and a US$50,000 bonus.

Marcel Hug, the men’s wheelchair champion at the 125th Boston Marathon, will now always remember the words that locals recite when discussing the final mile of the race.

“Right onto Hereford, left onto Boylston.”

Too bad for Hug, he didn’t make that right turn. Instead, he followed the lead vehicle up Commonwealth Avenue before heading back onto Hereford Street.

Hug was on a record pace on Monday morning (Tuesday NZT) and earned US$25,000 (NZ$36,000) with his fifth Boston Marathon title. But he lost out on a US$50,000 (NZ$72,000) bonus that comes with any course record.

The 35-year-old Hug, from Switzerland, wound up finishing in 1 hour, 18 minutes, 11 seconds. He set the course record of 1:18:04 in 2017.

Winslow Townson/AP Marcel Hug wins the Boston Marathon men's wheelchair race but misses out on a course record and a US$50,000 bonus.

“I would say it cost me 20 seconds and it should have been possible to get the record, for sure,” he said.

“It should not have happened. It’s my fault,” he said. “I was just focusing on my performance. I didn’t think about that. It’s sad, but it happens.”

T-shirts are sold capturing that final-mile phrase of the race, coming in the traditional blue-and-yellow colours that stretch across the Boylston Street finish line.

Winslow Townson/AP Marcel Hug said he was “very happy, very satisfied” with his performance but “really upset” to miss out on the US$50,000.

“I went straight behind the lead car instead of a right turn,” Hug said.

Hug was part of Swiss sweep in the wheelchair divisions. Manuela Schar, 36, won the women’s division at 1:35:21 and earned US$25,000 (NZ$36,000).

“Yeah, that makes the race even better,” she said. “It was great to do it with Marcel.”

The victory ended up being somewhat bittersweet for Hug.

“It’s a little both, it’s a mixture,” he said when asked if he was disappointed or happy with the victory.

“At the moment I’m really upset. I hope in an hour, two hours, I’ll feel more happy. I know the performance was good, I’m very happy, very satisfied.”

Winslow Townson/AP Champions Marcel Hug and Manuela Schar completed a Swiss sweep in the wheelchair divisions of the Boston Marathon.

But it’s a costly turn he’ll remember. Maybe a phrase, too.

“It’s my fault,” he said. “I should go right, but I followed the car.”