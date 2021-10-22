One more challenge before well-earned break for Olympic cyclist

After the lofty highs of winning an Olympic medal and a stint on the European roads, top Kiwi cyclist Campbell Stewart is preparing for one more ride before taking a well-earned break.

The Palmerston North rider is in Auckland in managed isolation, having returned from Europe last week and is getting ready to ride the Tour of Southland.

After winning silver in the omnium at the Tokyo Olympics in August, Stewart, 23, went straight to Belgium where he joined Kiwi team Black Spoke Pro Cycling.

Also in the team are Aaron Gate and James Oram, as well as Manawatū riders Joel Yates and Luke Mudgway.

READ MORE:

* Exciting start for new Turbos heralds rugged weeks ahead

* Tokyo Olympics medal haul New Zealand's largest at any Games and could yet grow

* Recap: Day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics



“It’s been pretty cool to go over there with them,” Stewart said. “There was a whole lot of Kiwis racing there helping each other get results. They were over there for about six months.

“I spent the last couple of months with them racing. I managed to get a couple of stage wins at one of the races. I had a couple of other results here and there and showed a bit of promise moving onto the road.”

While in isolation he has been using an indoor trainer and doing some rides on the online platform Zwift.

He gets out next week and will head to Invercargill to start the Tour of Southland.

“I’ll go race in that and hopefully I will be able to transfer a bit of form over from Europe and hold it through [managed isolation] as well and it will just be a fun race down there.

“It’s just one of those ones, a week that can be pretty brutal with the weather, but you end up racing with mates from all over the country.”

After the Tour of Southland he will have a proper break off the bike for a few weeks and enjoy the New Zealand summer.

Alex Whitehead/SWPIX via Photosport Campbell Stewart celebrates after winning his silver medal.

Stewart has been going for a long time with the Olympic campaign and then heading to Belgium the day after he finished racing in Tokyo.

So he was looking forward to celebrating with friends and family when he finally returned home.

“I sent my medal home [after Tokyo] and that’s getting handed around. Mum and dad are taking it places for people to see it.”

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the Olympics had been different from what he expected and, but he said he would have to wait for the next one.

Winning the medal was a huge achievement and he said it was a taxing event.

“I’ve done world championships, Commonwealth Games and plenty of World Cups and it was just another level.

“It just meant so much more than everything I have ever done in my whole life.

“The heart rate was up higher than it’s been before, even before the race started. It just shows how much it means.”

Stewart would have ridden the world track championships, which started this week in France, but he wasn’t able to get a spot in managed isolation later in the year.

He had booked his spot months ago, through the luck of the draw like everyone else, so took his chance to get back to New Zealand now.