Paul Coll goes down to good friend Diego Elias in Qatar Squash Classic final

Paul Coll has fallen at the final hurdle in the Qatar Squash Classic, losing the final in Doha to good friend Diego Elias, of Peru.

The second-seeded Kiwi world No 3 fought for 83 minutes in an entertaining decider against his mate, but it was the sixth-seeded world No 8 who prevailed, 13-11, 5-11, 13-11, 11-9, for a maiden major victory.

Both players had their opportunities to take the glory, with Coll fighting back in the second game to level the contest, but Elias stuck to his guns in what was the first PSA Platinum men’s tournament since 2017 to feature no Egyptian in the final.

“Paul is my closest friend on Tour... he is such a great champion, he is an inspiration for anyone that plays squash, or any sport really,” the 24-year-old Elias said afterwards. “I am a massive fan, and I train with him too.”

For Coll, who has a great last couple of months in winning the British Open, being a semifinalist at the Egyptian Open, finishing as runner-up in San Francisco and making the quarterfinals of the US Open, he was left to rue his chances in this final.

“I thought we had a good plan this week, unfortunately I just didn’t quite convert it,” the 29-year-old said. “I had game balls tonight in every set but I just couldn’t close it out.”

After half a dozen tournaments in quick succession, Coll now has a break till mid-November when he competes at the Canary Wharf Classic in London.