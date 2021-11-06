Covid-19: Will vaccines be mandatory for pro athletes, and will they lose their jobs if they say no to the jab?

For elite level athletes wanting to represent New Zealand on the world stage, they soon may have to make a choice between gold medals and World Cups, or remaining unvaccinated. Vaccines are likely to be mandated for those in sport, but not by New Zealand sports bodies. Zoë George explains.

As the country inches towards 90 per cent vaccination rate against Covid-19, and we move into the government’s new Traffic Light Framework, those in sport, and society, who remain unvaccinated will face restrictions.

Under the new framework, announced two weeks ago, anyone going into sporting venues will be required to be vaccinated and present a vaccine certificate. That includes fans, venue staff and ultimately, the athletes.

Kathryn George/Stuff A new 'traffic light' system for managing Covid-19 will - eventually - replace the existing alert levels.

Summer sports are hustling to figure out what impact it might have on them. The domestic cricket season has started, and the crown-jewel – the Twenty20 Super Smash – starts in less than a month.

While vaccines haven’t been mandated by cricket, the Black Caps and White Ferns had to be vaccinated to travel abroad to meet international vaccine mandates. Next, will be the domestic players. NZ Cricket Players’ Association boss Heath Mills said there was a “positive response” with the “vast majority” of players being vaccinated.

READ MORE:

* Vaccination mandate for sports fans under new Covid strategy

* NRL: Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis 'absolutely convinced' NRL anti-vaxxers will have contracts terminated

* Community sport has anxious wait for vaccine certificate guidance



“In the fullness of time it will be a requirement to be vaccinated to be able to participate in cricket. We are all aware of that, and we are educating everyone. We want to treat everyone with respect. We don’t want anyone to feel ostracised or under pressure,” Mills said.

International mandates imposed by governments have also impacted the Breakers in Australia’s NBL and the A-League Phoenix men’s and women’s teams. The sides are all in Australia and have to abide by State public health orders (the Phoenix in Wollongong, New South Wales, and the Breakers in Melbourne).

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The Phoenix men’s and women’s teams are fully vaccinated.

The A-League hasn’t mandated vaccinations, but the Phoenix reports a 100 per cent vaccination rate amongst players, support staff and administrators. Daily antigen testing is also underway within the team environments as they prepare for the start of the season in Australia.

The NRL hasn’t mandated vaccines, but NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said those who are unvaccinated will be subject to more stringent protocols. He said some clubs had close to 90 per cent of players and staff vaccinated with the governing body's own staff up to 98 per cent. The Warriors have been active in promoting the vaccine to its communities in Auckland.

For the Tokyo Olympics in July, the New Zealand Olympic Committee didn’t require athletes to be vaccinated, but reported a 98 per cent vaccination rate for those representing New Zealand.

Those within rugby sevens, which shone at the Olympics, were all vaccinated, NZ Rugby Players’ Association boss Rob Nichol said. The high vaccination rate followed an intense health and safety, and risk process that analysed what would happen to their gold medal hopes if just one member of the team was to contract Covid-19 while in Tokyo.

Evan Barnes/Getty Images International rugby players – including the Black Ferns – are all vaccinated.

The All Blacks and Black Ferns were all vaccinated to allow them to go on their end of year tour, and now Nichol’s attention is turning to supporting and educating those within the Super Rugby environment. Much like cricket, rugby is “walking alongside” its players, by taking an education and “problem-solving” approach to vaccines.

The RPA also brought in outside experts to talk through the concerns raised by players, and is working one-on-one with players who might be vaccine hesitant because of cultural, religious or family reasons.

For Nichol, it’s about “making decisions when and if you have to” as he watches the mandates come in from the government and other organisations, including Air New Zealand, who hinted vaccine certificates will be required to travel.

“We are being honest and clear where it’s heading, and we think it’s going to be pretty much impossible to participate in Super Rugby if you’re not vaccinated. Certainly if you can’t fly to Australia it will be tough to be selected to play.”

On Friday, North Harbour Rugby became the first union to mandate the vaccine. The North Harbour board “has the view that anything other than a mandatory vaccination policy will be unmanageable for our clubs and schools”.

Netball New Zealand was not forthcoming with its vaccination rates, but said it was working through a “consultation phase” with athletes and staff. It said in a statement to Stuff: “we believe that vaccination is in the best interests of players and staff to protect their own well-being and that of their families and communities”.

Will the unvaccinated lose their sports contracts?

Not necessarily, but it will make fulfilling contract obligations difficult, particularly when government vaccine certificate mandates are introduced for venues and border crossings.

Just ask the Breakers who in September parted ways with Tai Webster because of his refusal to get the vaccine. That made his place on the squad untenable, as he was unable to travel within Australia. The NBL has not mandated vaccinations, but reports 99 per cent of athletes received at least their first Covid-19 vaccination.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Tai Webster's Breakers contract was broken due to his vaccination decision.

Abroad, Washington State fired football head coach Nick Rolovich and four others after they did not comply with the state governor's mandate that all state employees be vaccinated. Rolovich is taking Washington State to court, saying his termination was unlawful and an attack on his Catholic faith.

The NFL has mandated vaccines for anyone that comes into contact with athletes and coaches, but the mandate doesn’t extend to those on the field. On Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for Covid-19 after previously saying he was “immunised”, but it was revealed following the positive test he had not been vaccinated. The NFL reports a 94 per cent vaccination rate amongst its athletes.

Elise Amendola/AP Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been stood down from playing and training because he is unvaccinated.

The NBA also hasn’t mandated vaccines for its athletes, however it requires teams to abide by regional public health orders. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was stood down from training and playing because he was not meeting the requirements of New York’s vaccine mandate. In October, he said his decision to remain unvaccinated was a “personal choice”.

While he is eligible to play in cities that do not have mandates, the Nets’ Kiwi general manager Sean Marks said Irving would be kept away from the team “until he is eligible to be a full participant”.

Tennis stars wanting to play in January’s Australian Open will need to be vaccinated to align with the Victoria State government’s health policies. Novak Djokovic has been vocal against vaccine mandates for travel, but said in October he would have to reconsider his position as not being vaccinated impacts his profession.

In late October, the Australian Football League introduced a “no jab, no play” vaccine policy. All players and football department staff in the AFL and WAFL will be required to be fully vaccinated by February.

Sarah Reed/AFL Photos WAFL athlete Deni Varnhagen, who is also a registered nurse, opposes the “no jab, no play” mandate.

Those who “fail to comply with the vaccination protocols will be banned from attending club and AFL facilities to train and play”, and risk losing wages, and possibly their contracts.

Melbourne Demons premiership star Tom McDonald called the mandate “ethically wrong”, and Adelaide AFLW player Deni Varnhagen – who is also a registered nurse – is refusing to get the vaccine.

AFL executive general manager football and general counsel Andrew Dillon reported that “...overwhelming majority of our players, coaches, staff members across the AFL and the 18 clubs have at the very least received their first vaccination shot”.