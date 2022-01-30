From three cardiac arrest match points down, sports legend Richard Lee rallies back

Before his heart stopped, then again, ahead of the comas, prior to a diabetic attack on the stairs, Richard Lee was acclaimed a Kiwi table-tennis immortal.

Twice New Zealand player-of-the-year in the 1970s, Lee feels pretty darn mortal now, after his heart stopped three times in as many days in 2016.

Medical staff gave him a stark choice.

“They said ‘if this happens again would you like us to wake you up?’” Lee tells Stuff.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Cardiac attack survivor, table tennis great Richard Lee.

“I said, ‘let me think about that one’ … I joke now, but at the time I was … Amazingly, I never went into cardiac arrest again. The last time they either broke or did something to my ribs. It still feels sore.”

When no next cardiac arrest arrived Lee, 67, survived his first match points. But he was soon to face another when felled by diabetes, a disease he was unaware he had.

Staff photographer Former NZ champion Richard Lee in action in 1982.

“I was just walking down the stairs and I wound up collapsed on the floor. The next minute I was being woken up and they say ‘gee, you're lucky … your insulin levels were so low if it had been a bit longer you could have gone into a coma’.

“I didn't know I had diabetes. I wasn’t the greatest following instructions or going to the doctor, [but] I’ve changed. Now, I am very good at it.”

A self-described “itinerant table tennis bum”, Lee blamed himself and his lifestyle for the state of his health.

Long divorced, he was roaming from place to place coaching, working odd hours, and dining at fast food restaurants.

At the time his pulse rate was under 60 beats per minute.

“I was fit, but I was unhealthy,” Lee recalls.

“Some of the doctors said I might have actually had a few heart attacks before I had the real bad one. I just sort of ignored them or that they weren't that bad at all.

“Being a table tennis coach a lot of your work is on the weekends, or late at night. It’s easy when you're in cities to pick up rubbishy food.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Richard Lee is still keen to help the sport he loves.

“I tend to live like a divorced man, even though that was a long time ago. I've never really got into the habit of cooking for myself or properly looking after myself.”

Near death is a far cry from when Lee was the talk of the table - in 1971 winning the national men’s title as a 16-year-old schoolboy, a feat of youth that would not be surpassed for 39 years.

Picked to play for New Zealand at 15, the left-hander won 14 national titles in all, and was twice New Zealand player of the year. For a time, he was Mr Table Tennis. A household name in sport.

Te Aroha College in Waikato has him listed on its Sports Hall of Fame, right after legendary All Black Don “the Boot” Clarke, and triple Olympic gold medallist Peter Snell.

“The first two people on the board are Peter Snell and Don Clarke, and I’m third - suddenly mixed with those two, I’m embarrassed by that,” Lee says.

“I wanted to be Don Clarke or [cricketer] John Reid when I was a kid. I couldn't kick the ball to save myself.”

AP Peter Snell winning the 800m at the 1960 Rome Olympics. Like Richard Lee, he is part of Te Aroha College history.

But he could make a table tennis ball zip and swing. So much so that he started to look overseas for competition, determined to be world-class. And when he found he was not, he retired in 1984.

“That was my first retirement, I suppose. I won all my three national singles titles, before I got to 20. So then it became something I didn’t think of great importance because I wanted to try to do better internationally,” he says.

“I didn't quite make the grade, not to where I really wanted.”

Against the very best players, his fractionally slower reaction times let him down.

“My anticipation was bad. So by the time I started moving I got to the ball late, and against the top players that’s lethal. I was technically very good, but the problem was the anticipation part of it.”

The very best athletes seem to know where the ball is going, and get there early.

In rugby terms, think of the uncanny knack All Blacks Christian Cullen and Will Jordan had of popping up in the right place.

Unknown/Stuff Another Te Aroha sporting icon D.B. Clarke in action for the All Blacks.

Lee’s breaking point was a “disastrous” 1981 world champs, coming off an outstanding 1980 in which he beat top players from China, Indonesia, Japan and Australia.

“Something just went wrong with the worlds. I played a disastrous game against Singapore where I lost three singles and I still have nightmares about it.

“I kept playing for a year or two but in my heart I knew that I wasn't quite as good as I had hoped for.”

In part, he blamed poor preparation - laying that fault with Table Tennis New Zealand, who he says failed the players in the build up.

Then his contact lenses sandpapered his eyes against Singapore, costing him clear vision and confidence. Without a coach to help, he fell apart.

“When things were going bad I wasn’t really good at getting out of a rut … it's my fault and I take full responsibility for it.”

Lee was not good at getting out of a health rut either, first ignoring the signs, then battling depression after the worst happened.

“I'd never had a full medical checkup in my lifetime. If I got injured I might go to a doctor, they might take my pulse or something, then it was ‘see you later buddy’.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Former table tennis great Richard Lee has got through a health crisis.

It came to a head when he didn't have the energy to hold a coaching session, so called it off. Hutt Valley table tennis friend Alan Costley bailed Lee up and all but ordered him to the doctor.

“I never really felt that good, you know. I just keep getting stomach pains,” he said.

“I finally took advice, which I don't normally do. Next minute I was in an ambulance to Wellington Hospital, getting an operation and in the next three days I went into cardiac arrest three times.

“I developed pneumonia and kidney problems. I also had a bit of prostate and bowel problems. So I was really in the wars for a while.”

He was confined to bed for long periods, in hospital then a care unit at Benhaven rest home in Upper Hutt.

A sister paid for him to stay at Benhaven, as he had no income. Once he got out of there, the diabetes struck. At times, he felt it was all too much.

“Some days there was a ‘God would be wouldn't it be nice not to wake up one day’ sort of thing. I just couldn’t do anything.

“I sort of was depressed, but I wasn't so depressed that I didn't think there was something good that was going to happen during the day. Or something bad, like the All Blacks losing to England at the World Cup!

“I don’t hold truck with people who say there’s nothing to live for, that’s just crap.

“It’s amazing the things I’m now happy doing; like the dishes or hanging clothes out of the line, that I used to hate doing.

Staff photographer Richard Lee won the NZ singles title in 1971 as a 16-year-old. He repeated in 1973 and 1974.

“It actually feels like ‘I'm alive’. I'm going to take care of myself but not at the expense of everything, enjoyment and things like that.”

Now, Lee intends to live for sport. He wants to help rebuild New Zealand table tennis, saying more needs to be done to help the players, as he rued his own lack of opportunities when at the top.

“I don't believe I got a fair deal from the administration. They treated me very badly, in my opinion. And I'm not going to put up with that sort of stuff any more.

“I don't like these people coming from other sports. Team sports are different to individual sports, yet they say you shouldn't specialise until the age of 14 or 15.

“In table tennis - and probably tennis is the same - if you don’t specialise early you can’t play a top level.”

Playing again is out of the question.

“I feel like I could miss a ball together. I haven't tried to have a hit since before I went to the hospital. So that's over five years ago.”

So reflecting on his life, what makes him most proud – his playing career, or surviving? A bit of this, and a bit of that, it turns out.

“I've got a great deal of satisfaction out of seeing mum and dad enjoying my success, because they spent a lot of time and money on me,” he says.

“And I’m most proud of having a couple of sisters and a lot of good friends who have helped me through this whole period, I can't name them all, but they know who they are.”