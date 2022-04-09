Black Jack Gary Lawson's Commonwealth Games selection on knife's edge

Black Jacks bowler Gary Lawson’s Commonwealth Games selection hangs in the balance, as allegations of homophobia and threatening behaviour against him are unresolved.

Lawson is one of 10 male bowlers in contention for Commonwealth Games selection by Bowls New Zealand. A team of five men and five women will be put forward by Bowls NZ to the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) for consideration by the end of April.

Lawson’s selection by the NZOC is conditional on the outcome of a judicial panel’s findings into the allegations against him and if all other Bowls NZ and NZOC selection criteria were met, NZOC spokesperson Ashley Abbott said.

Gary Lawson, left, won the gold medal in the fours at the world bowls championships in Christchurch in 2008.

“The New Zealand team has a strong culture of manaaki, is grounded in values including both integrity and respect. Selected athletes and team members must reflect and uphold this culture,” she said.

To be eligible under the Bowls NZ selection criteria for the Games – which start in Birmingham on July 28 – performance, eligibility and conduct is considered. Athletes must also “have acted in such a manner so as not to bring the athlete, the sport, Bowls NZ or the NZOC into public disrepute”.

“Accordingly, in any nomination, Bowls NZ must ensure an athlete fulfils this criteria,” Abbott said.

Under the NZOC selection policy for the Birmingham Games, the selection of athletes is based not only on performance but also on their ability to “serve as an example to the sporting youth of New Zealand”.

Any action of an athlete that “reflects badly upon or which have brought the NZOC or any Games sport into disrepute” can be taken into account for selection for the Games.

Bowls New Zealand chief executive Mark Cameron confirmed Lawson is “one of many athletes seeking selection” for the Commonwealth Games team but said he was unable to comment on the complaints process overseen by the judicial panel until it was completed.

Stuff understands no date has been set by the judicial panel to address the complaints against Lawson.

Bowls New Zealand chief executive Mark Cameron said Lawson is "one of many athletes seeking selection".

If he is selected the Commonwealth Games will be Lawson’s third, having debuted in Victoria in 1994 and played in Melbourne in 2006. He missed selection for the 2010 Delhi Games after being found guilty of match fixing. He did not return to the Black Jacks squad until 2019.

The judicial panel was established by Bowls Canterbury in September 2021 to address official complaints laid against the former world and 14-time national champion nearly nine months ago.

The complaints followed a Stuff investigation in July 2021 that uncovered allegations of homophobia, sexism, verbal abuse and threatening behaviour, as recent as May 2021 and spanning 25 years.

It was also alleged he called a bowler a “f...ing f….t” and described women as “sluts”, “bitches” and “c...s”.

Lawson was able to stay in the wider Black Jacks squad following the complaints.

Mediation between Lawson and the complainants across two days in early February – seven months after the complaints were laid – was unsuccessful.

Bowls Canterbury general manager Lorraine McLeod said as the complaints are now with the judicial panel, she was unable to comment. Bowls Canterbury has no influence on the speed of the process, she said.

If selected, the Birmingham Commonwealth Games would be Gary Lawson's third.

Judicial panellist lawyer Ian Hunt was unable to comment on a timeline for proceedings, nor was Bowls Canterbury lawyer Andrew McCormick.

If the judicial panel found against him, Lawson could face suspension.

Lawson was suspended from all levels of the game for a month in December for the use of profane and indecent language towards an opposition player at an event in October.

Contacted by Stuff for comment, Lawson said he did not want to be part of any story and asked not to be approached again.