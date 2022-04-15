Sir Mark Todd receives four-month ban after striking horse but can resume training

The New Zealand Olympic great said he was "very disappointed in myself".

Sir Mark Todd can resume training despite receiving a four-month ban after a video showed him striking a horse with a tree branch.

The equestrian great, who is one of most of New Zealand’s most successful Olympians, had served two months of the ban since a video of him whipping a horse emerged on social media in February. The other two months were deferred.

The clip, shared on TikTok, showed Todd striking a horse 10 times as it stood near of a pool of water, before eventually entering to the sound of cheers from onlookers.

TikTok Sir Mark Todd apologised after footage of him whipping a horse with a branch emerged on social media in February.

The footage was from August 2020 and a leading animal rights organisations said it highlighted “systemic” problems facing equine sports.

READ MORE:

* Mark Todd to face disciplinary hearing over hitting a horse

* Olympic champion Sir Mark Todd temporarily loses training licence for hitting horse

* British authorities investigate Sir Mark Todd over horse beating

* Equestrian legend Sir Mark Todd apologises after whipping horse with stick



Todd apologised for his actions and his training licence was temporarily suspended on February 16.

Mark Evans/Getty Images Sir Mark Todd received a four-month ban, two of which were suspended.

The four-month ban was confirmed by a British Horseracing Authority (BHA) independent disciplinary panel on Thursday (Friday NZ time).

Todd’s case was heard privately by Brian Barker QC, chair of the independent panel, who said Todd’s actions “could not be condoned in any form”.

Barker said the BHA and Todd's legal representatives reached a “common ground” for his punishment.

“Those who are more likely to be in the public eye must expect a greater level of scrutiny by the public,” Barker said.

“It is accepted to some degree that [Todd] will have damaged the good reputation of horse racing.”

Barker referenced testimonials from Todd’s owners and colleagues but said his actions had been deemed unacceptable by the BHA.

The appropriate sentence was a four-month suspension, he said, with two months deferred.

Todd was therefore cleared to resume training.

John Locher/AP Sir Mark Todd last competed at the Olympics in Rio in 2016.

“The eight weeks that he has already served is sufficient and that Sir Mark is able to operate under his licence immediately and that further, providing that there are no transgressions in the next two months until the June 14, then that deferment will disappear,” Barker said.

British-based Todd, 66, competed at eight Olympics, winning individual eventing gold at the 1984 Games in Los Angeles and four years later in Seoul, along with bronze in Sydney in 2000. He also claimed bronze in the team events in Seoul and in London in 2012.

Todd was knighted in 2013 for his services to equestrian sport.

He became a racehorse trainer in 2019 after retiring from three-day eventing.