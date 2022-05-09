Double duty for Emma Twigg in small New Zealand rowing squad for World Cups

There was a golden glow for Emma Twigg as she finally ended her run of frustration at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year.

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Emma Twigg will be pulling double duty later this season, but New Zealand’s World Cup rowing campaign will be significantly smaller than usual.

Twigg will contest the women’s single and double sculls events at the final World Cup regatta of 2022 in Lucerne, Switzerland, in July.

However, she and fellow Olympic stars Kerri Williams (née Gowler) and Grace Prendergast won’t attend next month’s World Cup II event in Poznan, Poland.

That trio will start their overseas campaign at the Henley Royal Regatta from June 28 to July 3.

Twigg, 35, won her first Olympic medal when she triumphed in the single scull in Tokyo last year and her inclusion in the NZ team indicates a defence of that gold may be in prospect in Paris in 2024.

She’ll team up in the double in Lucerne with Lucy Spoors, who won silver with the eight, while Williams and Prendergast will continue their partnership in the pair which resulted in gold in Tokyo.

Naomi Baker/Getty Images Emma Twigg on her way to victory in the women's single scull final at the Tokyo Olympic Games at Sea Forest Waterway.

However, Williams and Prendergast won’t be required to double up as they did in Tokyo – also winning silver in the eight – as Rowing NZ has opted not to name women’s and men’s eights for the overseas campaign ahead of the 2022 world championships to be held in Racice, Czech Republic, from September 18-25.

New Zealand’s selection trials at Lake Karapiro were notably hindered by Covid-19 cases among the elite squad.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Sally Prendergast went through every emotion under the sun as she nervously watched her daughter race for Olympic gold.

The NZ team for the two World Cup and Henley features just nine boats, while Tokyo Olympic medallists Tom Murray (gold in the men’s eight) and Hannah Osborne (silver in the women’s double scull) were among five rowers unavailable for selection.

Matt MacDonald and Tom Mackintosh, part of the Olympic gold medal-winning eight in Tokyo, will combine in the men’s pair in Poznan and Lucerne while women’s eight silver medallists Phoebe Spoors, Jackie Gowler, Kirstyn Goodger and Beth Ross are part of the women’s four squad.

Naomi Baker/Getty Images Jordan Parry will switch to the quad for this year’s World Cup regattas.

There is no men’s single scull representative for New Zealand with Jordan Parry, who contested the event in Tokyo, part of a quad squad also featuring eights gold medallist Phil Wilson.

Rowing NZ team for World Cup II, Poznan, June 17-19; Henley Royal Regatta June 28-July 3; World Cup III, Lucerne, July 8-10: Women’s single scull: Emma Twigg (not attending World Cup II); women’s pair: Kerri Williams, Grace Prendergast (not attending World Cup II); women’s double sculls: Twigg, Lucy Spoors (not attending World Cup II); lightweight women’s double scull: Jackie Kiddle, Rachael Kennedy; women's four (squad): Kirstyn Goodger, Jackie Gowler, Cat Layburn, Beth Ross, Phoebe Spoors, Davina Waddy; women’s quad (squad): Georgia Nugent O’Leary, Stella Clayton-Greene, Charlotte Spence, Kristen Froude, Kate Haines; men’s pair: Matt MacDonald, Tom Mackintosh; lightweight men’s double scull: Chris Stockley, Matthew Dunham; men’s quad (squad): Jack O’Leary, Jordan Parry, Brook Robertson, James Scott, Phil Wilson. Non-travelling reserves: Katie Lush, Sarah Wootton. To remain in NZ to train towards trial and potential selection for world championships team: Men’s sweep: Cam Webster, Thomas Russell, Luca Kirwan, Jonte Wright, Ben Taylor. Unavailable for selection: Hannah Osborne, Nina Hearn, Jamie Hindle-Daniels, Stephen Jones, Tom Murray.