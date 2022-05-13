Kiwi BMX star Jed Mildon misses world record distance near Rotorua

Kiwi BMX star Jed Mildon didn't succeed in his attempt to set a new official Guinness World Record on Friday - but he came close.

Mildon hoped to make history by completing the longest jump - more than 30 metres - on a pedal-assist eBike on a farm south of Rotorua.

Supplied Well known BMXer Jed Mildon is attempting a world record jump on Friday.

However, his longest jump of the day was recorded at 24.37 metres. He achieved the distance after reaching a speed of 91kph at the top of the ramp.

The jump was a new personal best for Mildon, and he has vowed to have another crack at setting a new record after he has finished performing on the Nitrocircus tour in the United States.

The attempt has been a year in planning and design. Mildon, who travels the world like a modern-day Evil Knievel, intends to return to the US soon.

Mildon was the first person in the world to land a triple, and then a quadruple backflip on a BMX bike in 2011 and 2015 respectively.