Watch: Kiwi BMX star Jed Mildon to attempt world record jump in Rotorua on Friday

Watch live coverage here on Stuff as Kiwi BMX star Jed Mildon – the first person in the world to land a triple, and then a quadruple backflip on a BMX bike – attempts a world record jump in Rotorua on Friday morning.

Mildon now travels the world like a modern-day Evil Knievel, attempting daring challenges and pushing the limits of what can be done on a bike.

On Friday, he will take on a new challenge by attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the longest jump on a pedal-assisted eBike by jumping over 30 metres.

Supplied Well known BMXer Jed Mildon is attempting a world record jump on Friday.

The attempt has been a year in planning and design.

From selecting and setting up an eBike that can handle the rigors of taking on this jump, to finding a site that would allow him to safely reach the necessary speeds to make the minimum distance, to getting on the tools to build the perfect launch-ramp, it’s now time to jump.

The attempt will likely take place sometime between 9am and 10.30am on Friday morning, depending on weather conditions.

SUPPLIED/Stuff BMX star Jed Mildon is attempting a world record jump.

You can bookmark this story and we’ll have a livestream of the attempt, as well as an update on weather and likely timing on Friday morning.