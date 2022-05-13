Shot put ace Tom Walsh heads 18-strong NZ athletics team for world championships

Tom Walsh will head what could be an 18-strong Kiwi team for the world athletics championships in Oregon.

The countdown is on for a large chunk of the New Zealand team named on Friday for July’s world athletics championships in Oregon.

Ten of the 18-strong squad will be sweating on staying inside rankings cutoffs, or posting an automatic standard, between now and June 26, with several requiring at least one more big performance to secure their spots.

Athletics NZ unveiled its potential squad for Eugene (July 15-24) which includes seven athletes who have met the automatic standards and an eighth, in high jumper Hamish Kerr, who fulfils key criteria without having yet ticked off the entry mark.

The seven athletes who have booked their tickets for Oregon are led by shot put ace Tom Walsh, the 2017 world champion and bronze medallist in 2019, who will again be among medal contenders in Eugene.

Joining Walsh are fellow shot putter Jacko Gill, Tokyo Olympic finalists Julia Ratcliffe (hammer) and Maddi Wesche (shot), as well as sprint star Zoe Hobbs, who will all attend their second world championships on the back of the 2019 Doha edition.

Rising distance prospect Geordie Beamish (5000m) and now Australia-based hammer thrower Lauren Bruce will make their world championship debuts in Eugene.

Of the 11 further athletes conditionally selected (subject to meeting World Athletics rankings cutoffs), Kerr, a world indoor bronze medallist earlier this year, meets the selection criteria based on his top-12 performance at the Tokyo Olympics and world ranking.

Kerr’s PB, and national record, of 2.31m is just 2cm off the automatic standard, and his current world ranking of 8 puts him comfortably inside the 32 who make up field events. Just three high jumpers have so far qualified by meeting the entry mark, with two others (Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italian Diamond League champion Gianmarco Tamberi) allocated wild card spots.

Maja Hitij/Getty Images Hamish Kerr should line up in the men’s high jump at the athletics world champs in Eugene, Oregon.

Among the conditionally selected athletes are two with previous world championship experience in 400m hurdler Portia Bing, who made the first of two previous appearances as a heptathlete in 2015, and national 100m champion Eddie Osei-Nketia who currently sits at 40 on the World Athletics entry list, with the cutoff at 48.

Set to make their debuts, if their rankings hold up, are women’s pole vault duo Olivia McTaggart and Imogen Ayris, national javelin record-holder Tori Peeters and hammer thrower Nicole Bradley, who could provide a full complement in the field event.

Others conditionally selected are national senior high jump champion Keeley O’Hagan, 800m runners Brad Mathas and James Preston and New Zealand 200m champion Georgia Hulls.

Athletics NZ high performance chief Scott Newman said performances through to the rankings cutoff (the final team announcement is July 1) would be essential for those provisionally selected.

“The Oceania champs (Mackay June 7-11) is a good opportunity to cement rankings with the points on offer. It’s an important meet for a number of our athletes,” Newman told Stuff. “In many ways now it’s a case of wait and see and continue to build for the world champs in the hope they’ll remain eligible.”

Among those sweating on the trickiest scenarios are high jumper O’Hagan, who is ranked 29th among those eligible, with a cutoff of 32, and Australia-based sprint sensation Eddie Osei-Nketia who currently sits 40 in the 100m, with 48 invited.

Hammer thrower Bradley (currently 24th, 32 invited) will likely also need a strong performance in Mackay to seal what would be an historic maximum representation for New Zealand in the event.

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images New Zealand’s improving Geordie Beamish has sealed a spot in the 500m at the world championships.

Newman is also particularly interested to see if 800m runners Brad Mathas and James Preston can stay inside the cut line. They sit 35 and 36 at present, with 48 to be invited.

“They're very equal in terms of ability and potential,” said Newman. “Brad had an injury at the start of the season, but has been running well of late. Fingers crossed they can both hang on, as at their best they're capable of the semifinals.”

Newman is excited about the potential of the squad in somewhat of a new era, with Dame Valerie Adams and Nick Willis now having stepped aside and Eliza McCartney still working on her comeback.

“Tom is very much the senior statesman and will lead from a performance perspective, but there’s enough world-class talent behind in the likes of Jacko, Hamish, Lauren and Julia and Maddie Wesche.

“Geordie Beamish has also made great gains this season, was 10th at the world indoors, and is running fast enough to put himself in the mix of a strategic race.

“There's a depth of international-quality athletes we haven’t had for quite some time, and at that emerging level it's encouraging,” added Newman.

The largest Kiwi team to attend a world champs was the 18 who made up the group to Athens in 1997.

Athletes selected for the 2022 world championships in Oregon via entry standard: Women: Lauren Bruce (hammer), Zoe Hobbs (100m), Julia Ratcliffe (hammer), Maddi Wesche (shot). Men: Geordie Beamish (5000m), Jacko Gill (shot), Tom Walsh (shot).

Conditionally selected: Women: Imogen Ayris (pole vault), Portia Bing (400m hurdles), Nicole Bradley (hammer), Georgia Hulls (200m), Olivia McTaggart (pole vault), Keeley O’Hagan (high jump), Tori Peeters (javelin). Men: Hamish Kerr (high jump), Brad Mathas (800m), Eddie Osei-Nketia (100m), James Preston (800m).