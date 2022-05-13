Cycling review addresses raft of 'concerning' issues in high performance environment

The independent review was established following the death of Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore (left)

Cycling New Zealand and High Performance Sport New Zealand must take responsibility for the trauma experienced within its programme, an independent review due for release on Monday is set to reveal.

Stuff has confirmed through multiple sources that the review into cycling and the high performance environment will address a culture of medals over athletes, favouritism, financial instability, contracts, a disconnect between staff and athletes, the “concerning” use of non-disclosure agreements, the centralised high performance model, staff hiring practices and a lack of consideration of women’s health.

It was established following the death of Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore in August 2021 and was led by Mike Heron QC and senior academic Sarah Leberman.

Dr Sarah Leberman co-led the review with Mike Heron QC

While it does not explore Podmore’s death, it does take a broad approach to several key issues within the programme.

According to Stuff sources, the 100-plus page document offers more than 25 recommendations, including CNZ and HPSNZ being more accountable and transparent, taking a holistic approach to athletes being humans first, and a redefinition of what success means.

It also suggests there is not a “one size fits all” approach to welfare within the environment.

A major issue highlighted is women’s health, with reviewers set to report there was a lack of consideration and understanding of women’s bodies, including by coaches.

Recommendations include the employment of a women’s health expert, and more education about women’s health including periods, pregnancy and Red-S (Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport).

Mike Heron undertook a review into cycling in 2018.

The sports bodies have also been challenged to reconsider the centralisation of the cycling high performance programme based in Cambridge, because of “concerning”, widespread impacts on athlete well-being.

It describes the culture within the environment as “fragmented”, with each team having their own culture, instead of an all-sport approach.

Athlete contracts and funding have also been highlighted, with the suggestion athletes are moved from being contractors to employees. It is believed to propose minimum wage payments for athletes to address financial pressures on those in the programme.

Cycling NZ inquiry still leaves questions.

It also highlights a lack of transparency around selection, the athlete carding system and staff appointments, and the pressures of chasing Olympic medals on athletes.

The last review into cycling occurred in 2018, also by Heron.

It found "instances of bullying in the programme", a "lack of accountability and effective leadership" and CNZ’s response to issues "was ineffective and inadequate".

Elite cyclist Olivia Podmore died of a suspected suicide in August 2021.

The latest review will reveal that while some recommendations from the 2018 review were acknowledged and put into place, some were not adopted.

The review highlights there are some positive changes happening within the environment, with dedicated people doing good work. It said both CNZ and HPSNZ are making significant strides in addressing and improving the culture and environment.

Sources say athletes’ voices have been recognised within the review.

CNZ staff and current and former athletes attended meetings in Cambridge on Friday to view the review. More than 15 athletes were given just an hour to read the document and were discouraged from having phones or laptops with them.

Olivia Podmore’s family met with HPSNZ chief executive Raelene Castle, CNZ board chair Phil Holden and reviewers Heron and Leberman.

Cycling New Zealand and High Performance Sport New Zealand said in a joint statement on Friday afternoon the report will be released in full on Monday, and they will comment after the inquiry panel have given their context at the media conference.