'Wonderful sporting gesture': Kiwi triathlete Hayden Wilde given helping hand

Hayden Wilde has made an impressive start to the 2022 World Triathlon Championship Series, notching a maiden podium placing in finishing second in the season-opener in Yokohama, Japan on Saturday.

And despite there being a fierce run battle between the Kiwi and British winner Alex Yee – who pipped Wilde for silver at the Olympics in Tokyo last year and was a close second to him at last weekend’s Arena Games in Singapore – the camaraderie was certainly high, with a lovely moment of sportsmanship between the pair.

With about five minutes to go in the race and the duo neck and neck, Yee reached for a water bottle on the left side of the course. But, after only a quick squirt, he realised Wilde hadn’t been in position to grab his own drink so swiftly switched the bottle to his right hand and proceeded to offer it to the Kiwi behind his back.

Bryan Keane/Inpho via Photosport Hayden Wilde and Alex Yee had another great battle in Japan, and the camaraderie was high.

Wilde duly gave himself a quick drink and splash, then patted Yee on the back in appreciation, with the TV commentators describing the Brit’s actions as a “wonderful sporting gesture”.

While the duo continued side by side, in the end Yee took off in the final 200 or so metres to claim victory by 10 seconds, with Wilde finishing 19 seconds ahead of third-placed Leo Bergere of France, then warmly embracing Yee at the end.

The 24-year-old’s first WTCS podium comes on the back of him opening his season in fine style last weekend with victory at the real-life/virtual reality blended Arena Games, and sets himself up nicely for a big 2022 which also includes the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July-August.

Wilde was 45th after the first swim lap, 39th at the first transition, but wound into gear on the bike leg to set it up for his strength – the final run leg. Wilde has been running on the 5000m athletics circuit over summer and he showed his strength, setting the pace and quickly making it a two-horse race with Yee.

“Kudos to Hayden, he was lightning on the run, I had to summon every ounce of my being to get around him at the end,” Yee said.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport Kiwi triathlete Hayden Wilde has made a strong start to his season.

“The first 5km Hayden really took it out, I was a little bit down on the transition and I had to work really hard to get back on, and at that point Hayden was really moving.

“He got me last weekend, I got him this weekend, it really sets up an exciting year.”

Wilde said it felt “great” to stand on a WTCS podium for the first time.

“It kind of felt like the Olympics again without big Kristian [Olympic champion Kristian Blummenfelt],” he said.

“I had to have a really good transition to get out on the run quick and just hit that first 5km run hard to put a bit of sting in Alex's legs, but I may have just burned a few too many matches for myself at the end. I just didn't have that kick.”