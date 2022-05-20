Why NZ sprint stars Eddie Osei-Nketia, Tiaan Whelpton missed out on Commonwealth Games

New Zealand top men’s sprint stars Eddie Osei-Nketia and Tiaan Whelpton are both exceedingly quick over 100 metres – just not swift enough to get themselves on to the team for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Neither the Canberra-based Osei-Nketia nor Canterbury’s Whelpton – fast-rising prospects of the sport – made the cut for the New Zealand athletics squad of 18 that will head to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (July 28-Aug 8), and Athletics NZ high performance boss Scott Newman explained it was a cut-and-dried omission based on qualifying times.

Osei-Nketia has posted one Commonwealth Games B standard (10.12sec), but required at least two to make the team for Birmingham. And Whelpton, who injured his hamstring in the national 100m final earlier this year, has not dipped under the mark even once.

John Davidson/Photosport Eddie Osei-Nketia, left, and Tiaan Whelpton are both sprinters on the rise, but fall short of the Birmingham criteria.

“You could look at it and say ‘why aren’t they there?’ But they just haven’t run fast enough this summer,” Newman said. “It’s so tough – top six in the Commonwealth (essentially how the B standard is arrived at) is a really tough criteria in men’s sprints compared to other events where the depth isn’t quite so strong.”

The 21-year-old Osei-Nketia was the closest to punching his ticket for Birmingham, after already being named conditionally to run the 100m at the world championships in Oregon that precede the Commonwealth Games.

He ran 10.12s in Brisbane in March of 2021, but his next best performance over the qualifying period was the 10.19s posted in Adelaide earlier this year.

John Cowpland/Photosport Eddie Osei-Nketia has run one Commonwealth Games B standard, but needed one more.

“There were no extenuating circumstances that could get him nominated on that basis,” said Newman who discounted the fact that 10.19s was good enough to win the bronze at the Gold Coast in 2018 as irrelevant. “He couldn’t be nominated under the criteria, which required him to do 10.12 or quicker twice to be eligible.

“Tiaan didn’t have a qualifying performance, and couldn’t be nominated. There was no argument that could be built for him.”

Eagle-eyed types might have spotted that women's 100m ace Zoe Hobbs gained inclusion for Birmingham while herself only posting one B-standard (11.15s in Hastings in February). But Newman explained the “extenuating circumstances” clause worked in her favour, with her world-class 60m indoors times and a windy 11.07s from the nationals ticking those boxes.

It was a similar story for 5000m runner Geordie Beamish, while the conditionally selected athletes for Birmingham (Keeley O’Hagan, Sam Tanner and Eric Speakman) also had just the single B mark, with more evidence required.

Whelpton, 22, had actually posted an eye-catching 10.09s at the Potts Classic in Hastings earlier this year, but it had been over the wind limit and was a non-counter. He went on to run his PB of 10.18s in the final at the same meet, but did not come close to bettering it over the remainder of the summer.

Osei-Nketia’s selection for the world championships comes under different selection criteria, explained Newman – but still requires him to fall within the rankings cutoff of 48 at the end of the selection period on June 26.

Alan Lee/Photosport Canterbury sprinter Tiaan Whelpton has yet to make the international breakthrough, but is knocking on the door.

He currently sits at 41 on the Road to Oregon list (which factors out athletes from nations that have already qualified their three athletes), while Whelpton is well back at 61st.

“Eddie has been able to be selected because we’ve got different criteria for the worlds, and because of his age,” added Newman. “We have a clause that allows him to be selected on the basis of being ranked inside the top 40, but because he’s under-23 it’s effectively a development-type selection. But he could still drop out if he doesn’t maintain his ranking.”

SKY SPORT Tiaan Whelpton equalled the New Zealand residents record in the 100m final at the Potts Classic.

Newman admitted it was tough on the promising Kiwi sprinters because the standard in the Commonwealth is so high, with nations such as Jamaica, Ghana, Nigeria, Canada, Australia and England all producing world-class 100m runners.

“If you look at world rankings for 100m basically the Commonwealth countries dominate, other than the US,” he added.

But the Athletics NZ high performance boss said both Osei-Nketia and Whelpton had time on their side, and should look to Hobbs for inspiration.

The Aucklander missed the cut for Tokyo under similar circumstances, but has bounced back brilliantly to lower the national 100m mark three times over a golden summer, came within a whisker of making the 60m final at the world indoors and will head to both Oregon and Birmingham this year as a hot prospect to advance beyond the heats.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Zoe Hobbs, centre, has had a superb year on the track, and will head to both the world champs and Birmingham Games.

“Eddie has had a crack at the world champs before (2019) and is still young enough, still developing as an athlete and running consistently fast. Tiaan has yet to have an opportunity to run internationally, and it would be great to see him consolidate … both have got a lot of years ahead of them,” said Newman.

“Zoe had an outstanding summer and has gone to that next level. We hope Tiaan and Eddie can now do the same thing – and it’s bloody close.”

The New Zealand team for Birmingham, including three athletes conditionally selected, is dominated by the field events, with three women’s hammer throwers, two women’s pole vaulters and two men’s shot put exponents among the group. High jumper Keeley O’Hagan and middle-distance men Sam Tanner and Eric Speakman will have to meet targets to confirm their spots.

Shot put ace Tom Walsh and hammer thrower Julia Ratcliffe are defending champions in their events, while Hamish Kerr (high jump), Maddie Weshe (shot put), Lauren Bruce (hammer) and Olivia McTaggart (pole vault) are also considered medal prospects.

NZ athletics team for Commonwealth Games: Women: Lauren Bruce, Julia Ratcliffe, Nicole Bradley, all hammer throw; Olivia McTaggart, Imogen Ayris, pole vault; Maddison Wesche, shot put; Tori Peeters, javelin; Zoe Hobbs, 100m; Portia Bing, 400m hurdles, *Keeley O’Hagan, high jump. Men: Jacko Gill, Tom Walsh, shot put; Hamish Kerr, high jump; Connor Bell, discus; Quentin Rew, 10,000m race walk; Geordie Beamish, *Eric Speakman, 5000m; *Sam Tanner, 1500m. * Conditionally selected