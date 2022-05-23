Tom Walsh throws season's best in Tucson in final shakedown for Prefontaine Classic

Tom Walsh found some shot put form ahead of his Diamond League opener in Oregon this weekend.

Kiwi shot put ace Tom Walsh has thrown a season’s best in his final shakedown before his opening Diamond League athletics meet of the year.

The 30-year-old two-time Olympic bronze medallist warmed up for this weekend’s Prefontaine Classic in Oregon with a confidence-boosting victory in the USATF Throws Festival meet in Tucson, Arizona.

Walsh, one of a number of Kiwi athletes who will do the world champs-Commonwealth Games double at the back end of July, comfortably headed Americans Jordan Geist (21.14m) and Darrell Hill (20.98m) with his second-round effort of 21.60m at the University of Arizona.

That improved the former world champion’s season best by 5cm as he eyes the looming showdown against Olympic champion and world record-holder Ryan Crouser and in-form Brazilian Darlan Romani at the Pre.

Walsh rattled off throws of 21.60, 21.09. 20.88 and 21.25 in a series bookended by fouls, but will be well aware he’s going to likely need something north of 22m to be competitive in Eugene.

New Zealand’s Lauren Bruce, the other Kiwi competing in Tucson, finished third in the hammer throw with 73.07 metres – over a metre and a-half shy of her PB (74.61m) recorded at the same meet last year.

Americans Janee’ Kassanavoid (78.0m) and Brooke Anderseon (77.75m) finished one-two with some world-class throwing.

Walsh will take his place in a star-studded men’s shot put field at the Prefontaine Classic on Sunday (NZT), with Crouser, 2022 world indoor champ Romani and Olympic silver medallist Joe Kovacs the men to beat.

In another notable Kiwi result in the US, Sam Tanner ran an outdoor 1500m PB of 3min 35.61sec for second at the USATF Distance Classic in Walnut, California (his PB of 3:34.72 was set indoors) that should boost his chances of making the Commonwealth Games team, after being conditionally selected.

And in the UK Jake Robertson won the Great Manchester 10km in 28:06 to chalk up his most notable victory in some time.