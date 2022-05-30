Blackjack Gary Lawson opts out of Trans-Tasman series

Blackjack Gary Lawson has withdrawn from a Trans-Tasman series due to be played over Queen’s birthday weekend.

Blackjack Gary Lawson, who has had a complaint of homophobia being upheld against him, has opted out of the Trans-Tasman series.

The series is to be played on the Gold Coast and is considered a dress rehearsal for the Commonwealth Games. His exclusion from the upcoming series puts his Commonwealth Games selection in doubt.

The proposed Blackjack team for the Birmingham Games in late July is yet to be submitted by Bowls NZ to the New Zealand Olympic Committee for consideration.

Derek Flynn/Stuff Gary Lawson is appealing a decision against him regarding a complaint of serious homophobia

Bowls New Zealand chief executive Mark Cameron confirmed Lawson has voluntarily withdrawn from the series. He will be replaced by Auckland-based bowler Mike Galloway. The squad, including para-athletes, is due to leave for Australia on Wednesday.

Stuff has approached Lawson for comment.

Late last week a Bowls Canterbury judicial panel upheld a complaint against the 14-time New Zealand champion pertaining to an incident of homophobic abuse that happened at a competition in Christchurch in May 2021, in which Lawson referred to another bowler as a “f...ing f....t”.

Two other complaints of threatening behaviour were dismissed. The judiciary panel will make a decision on what sanctions Lawson will face this week, Bowls Canterbury general manager Lorraine McLeod said on the weekend.

Lawson could face up to a 52-week suspension from the sport.

It took more than 10 months for the complaints to be heard by the panel, after lengthy delays and failed mediation between the parties. It took the panel nearly two weeks to make a decision, after hearings were held on May 16.

Lawson is appealing the decision, which will now be heard by an independent Bowls New Zealand judicial panel.

In a message to Stuff on the weekend, Lawson said the complaints against him were an “orchestrated litany of lies”, quoting Judge Peter Mahon who oversaw the Commission of Inquiry into the Air New Zealand Erebus crash.

This is the second time Lawson has had complaints against him heard in the last seven months. In December 2021 he was suspended for four weeks after being found to have used profane and indecent language towards an opposition player at an event in October. His suspension was lifted before the national bowls championships in January.

The team heading to Queensland for the Trans-Tasman series includes Parajack debutants Pam Walker and Gerald Brouwers who join Mark Noble, Graham Skellern, Kevin Smith, Lynda Bennett, Sue Curran and Bronwyn Milne.

The Blackjacks comprise Ali Forsyth, Mike Galloway, Tony Grantham, Andrew Kelly and Shannon McIlroy (men) and Tayla Bruce, Selina Goddard, Katelyn Inch, Val Smith and debutant Nicole Toomey.