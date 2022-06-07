Tom Walsh throws season's best 22.31m to log back-to-back victories in Poland

Tom Walsh has found some handy shot put form as the big meets of the year come sharply into focus.

Kiwi shot put ace Tom Walsh is rumbling into some impressive form right as the big meets of the year come into his sightline.

The 30-year-old Cantab banked back-to-back victories in Poland over the last week to indicate his preparations for July’s pinnacle double of the world championships and Commonwealth Games are right on track.

The results were notable both for the calibre of athlete the big Kiwi defeated and the distances he threw as he claimed victory at the Irena Szewinska Memorial meet in Bydgoszcz and then the Orlen Janusz Kusocinski Memorial event in Chorzow.

The New Zealander sent out a best of 21.80m to claim victory in Bydgoszcz, heading home American two-time world champion Joe Kovacs (21.76) and Brazil’s shock world indoor champion of 2022 Darlan Romani (21.45m).

But in Chorzow he took it to another level as he launched the metal sphere out to a season’s best 22.31m to comfortably head home Kovacs (22.00m) and local hope Konrad Bukowiecki (21.66m).

The Kiwi’s winning third-round throw was not only his top distance of 2022, but it was his equal eighth best toss of all time and put him behind just world record-holder Ryan Crouser (23.02m) and Kovacs (22.49) on the season rankings.

Meanwhile, the promising New Zealand women’s sprint relay team improved their 4x100 national record, and edged closer to the Commonwealth Games standard, with a sizzling 43.79sec lap at the Pre-Oceania meet in Mackay.

The quartet of Anna Percy, Zoe Hobbs, Georgia Hulls and Livvy Wilson scorched around the track to slash the previous record 44.05sec set by Wilson, Rosie Elliott, Hulls and Hobbs in Sydney in early April.

The Commonwealth Games standard is just 43.30sec. It is the fifth time Hulls has run the third leg of a national 4x100 record-breaking relay.