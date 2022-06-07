Call for Cycling New Zealand board to resign in wake of review

Former Cycling NZ board member Kevin Searle is calling for the resignation of the current CNZ board

A lack of action and a denial of “culpability” is spurring a leading cycling administrator to call for the resignation of the current Cycling NZ board following the release of a review into the sport.

Canterbury-based former Cycling NZ board member Kevin Searle - who is also a key administrator in schools cycling - resigned in 2019 citing inaction from the board in the wake of the 2018 Heron review, which found "instances of bullying in the programme", a "lack of accountability and effective leadership" and CNZ’s response to issues "was ineffective and inadequate".

He said in an open letter to Cycling NZ and High Performance Sport NZ sent on Monday the same issues were once again highlighted in the most recent review, overseen by Mike Heron QC and leading academic Sarah Leberman. The review asked for a complete rethink of the high performance system.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Cycling NZ board chairman Phil Holden, Professor Sarah Leberman, Michael Heron QC and HPSNZ CEO Raelene Castle speak to media after releasing the findings into a review into the sport.

It highlighted a culture of “medals before process”, a lack of transparency and accountability regarding selection and recruitment, and an environment where gender biases are prevalent.

The review was established in the wake of the death of Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore in August 2021, an athlete Searle had a lot to do with over the years, he said.

Searle said he has no confidence in the CNZ board making the required changes.

“The board has to go. Those remaining don’t have the strength to redirect it,” he said. “They’ve had four years [to change]. They need to do this otherwise we’re going to go nowhere.”

In the letter Searle, “with the support of Cycling Canterbury” called for the board of Cycling NZ to resign.

“I cannot believe the board members of Cycling New Zealand have not resigned as a result of the damning review, or that the Member organisations did not take them to task. I know they are all good people but given the review they are the wrong people,” he wrote.

He highlighted “poor organisational behaviours” including “jobs for mates” and the closure of cycling hubs which were discussed in the review as an important pathway in the sport.

“... following these damning reviews it is incredulous that these poor organisational behaviours have been ongoing … four years on [from the 2018 Heron review] people are still forgotten.”

Supplied The latest review was established following the death of Olympic cyclist Olivia Podmore.

Cycling Canterbury board chair Dennis Parker said the open letter was presented to their AGM last week, and the organisation supported Searle sending it in his own name. However, Parker did not wish to comment on the calls for the CNZ board to resign.

CNZ board chair Phil Holden said the organisation is committed to change and “noted the Inquiry Panel found that Cycling New Zealand had generally responded appropriately” to the 2018 Heron Report recommendations.

“We reiterate that we have accepted all the findings and recommendations of the independent Inquiry Panel report released last month,” he said.

“We acknowledge and sincerely apologise for the trauma that people impacted by events from 2016-2018 suffered.”

Holden said the report findings were discussed at the recent Cycling NZ AGM and while they acknowledged the “very difficult times, and significant challenges ahead”, he said there was unanimous support for the approach and overview of the review and next steps.

A meeting is to occur later this month with member organisations and issues raised in Searle’s letter will be discussed, he said.

“We can assure our members and community we will have a rigorous process for implementation and monitoring.

“We are currently getting input on the plan from athletes, the Cycling NZ community, member organisations, high performance experts and our staff, along with High Performance Sport NZ and Sport NZ.”

Holden said “significant changes” have occurred in the last six months, including restructuring the high performance team, along with recruitment of new senior staff under a new process.

“We are however crystal clear that there is much more to do to. The board is committed to urgent change and being accountable for results.”

Meanwhile, Holden confirmed CNZ has suspended support for the G Force Hub in Invercargill.