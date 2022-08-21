Peter Burling masterclass powers New Zealand to SailGP clean sweep in Copenhagen

The New Zealand SailGP team celebrate after winning the Copenhagen round on Sunday (NZ time).

A Peter Burling masterclass has powered New Zealand to a second successive win on the SailGP circuit.

On a bumper day of action in Copenhagen on Sunday (NZ time) after a lack of wind prevented any racing on the opening day, the Kiwis comprehensively established themselves as the new form team of the competition.

They won all three fleet races on the day, then also went on to take out the podium race, sailing to victory in front of surprise finalists France and hosts Denmark.

David Gray/SAILGP It was a packed day of action in Copenhagen after a lack of wind prevented any racing on the opening day.

After failing to make a podium race in the first two rounds of the season, it’s now back to back victories for New Zealand, which has jumped them up to second place in the standings, four points behind Australia after four of 11 events.

READ MORE:

* Buzzing New Zealand SailGP team warns rivals there's much more to come

* Russell Coutts puts heat on Jimmy Spithill to lift his game in SailGP

* Women spotting the shifts in SailGP with Olympic champion Jo Aleh on winning NZ boat



New Zealand’s clean sweep was the first time a team had won every race at a regatta and Burling, who showed all his class at the start line, was incredibly proud of how they kept up their strong form from their win in Plymouth three weeks ago, which was the first time they had triumphed in a final.

“It’s amazing to see the team come together and win four races in a row, we had some good opportunities at the start of the races, and to be honest the race is easy when you’re leading at mark one, we had all the time and space in the world,” Burling said.

Ricardo Pinto/SAILGP HRH Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark presents the trophy to Peter Burling after New Zealand’s victory.

Tom Slingsby’s Australian crew missed their first final in six events, with France progressing on a countback. And while the Danish crew were also in the three-boat finale, Burling shut them out at the start line to immediately silence the home crowd.

The Kiwis extended their lead from three seconds around mark two to nine seconds at the third, then 20 seconds at the fourth as they cruised to the line.

New Zealand’s rise one place in the standings saw them overtake Great Britain, who have now dropped from second to fifth after Sir Ben Ainslie’s team were unable to participate in Copenhagen after damaging their boat in training.

The next leg of the competition is in Saint-Tropez in France in three weeks’ time.

AT A GLANCE

SailGP season standings after four of 11 events

Australia 36 points

New Zealand 32

Denmark 28

Canada 27

Great Britain 26

France 24

USA 19

Switzerland 11

Spain 11