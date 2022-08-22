Hayden Wilde beaten by Olympic champ in first race since Commonwealth Games

New Zealand's Hayden Wilde finished second after serving a 10-second penalty as England's Alex Yee won the men’s individual triathlon at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Hayden Wilde was unable to overcome a recent illness and the Olympic champion in his first race since his dramatic Commonwealth Games silver medal.

Despite being struck down by a virus last week, the New Zealander still contested the Collins Cup team triathlon event in Slovakia at the weekend.

However, the runner-up in the men’s individual sprint event in Birmingham last month in controversial circumstances couldn’t match the efforts of Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt over the longer distance.

Representing Team International, Wilde raced against Team Europe’s Blummenfelt and Ben Kanute (Team US) in the event which saw the three teams of 12 (six men and six women) contest match races over the 2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run course.

Coming off a short-course programme and hampered by his recent illness, Wilde was unable to stay with the reigning Olympic and Ironman world champion, who pulled away on the second half of the bike leg to win by more than eight minutes over Wilde in 3:09.19.

“Last week I was in a pretty bad way with a virus I picked up and was so close to pulling the pin on this one,” Wilde wrote later on his Instagram account.

“But the athlete in me wasn’t going to let this opportunity pass. I was paired up but with extremely talented athletes.

“When you race these guys you can’t have an off day even by 1%. The reality was I just wasn’t recovered, didn’t have the time I would have liked on the time trial bike leading into this race. I’m a racer at heart so I know I was always gonna give it everything on the day and especially for team international.”

Blummenfelt won gold in the men’s triathlon race at the Tokyo Olympics last year, with Wilde claiming bronze behind the Norwegian and Great Britain’s Alex Yee.

Team Europe captured the Collins Cup with 53 points, 15 ahead of Team International.

Wilde is still awaiting the result of his appeal over the time penalty he received in the opening medal event of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The New Zealander was handed a 10-second penalty for removing his helmet too soon in the transition stage between the bike and run legs.

Wilde is hopeful he may be awarded a gold medal, along with the one received by race winner Yee.