Triathlon NZ appeal Hayden Wilde's Commonwealth Games penalty, seeking gold

Hayden Wilde was given a controversial 10-second penalty in the men’s individual sprint triathlon at the Commonwealth Games.

Triathlon New Zealand has officially appealed Hayden Wilde’s penalty at the Commonwealth Games and seeks a gold medal for the New Zealand athlete.

Wilde claimed silver in the men’s individual sprint event in Birmingham late last month after being handed a 10-second time penalty at the end of the cycle leg in transition for unclipping his helmet prematurely.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist finished 13 seconds behind winner Alex Yee of England after serving out his penalty after the rivals entered the final straight at the end of the run leg shoulder-to-shoulder.

“Triathlon New Zealand, on behalf of Hayden Wilde, has filed an appeal with World Triathlon against the penalty issued to Hayden at the Commonwealth Games,” a statement from the organisation via chief executive Pete de Wet said on Friday.

“We have done this because after careful consideration we remain of the view that the penalty was wrongly issued, and it cost Hayden a chance at a likely gold medal.

“We will await the outcome of the appeal, but regardless of whichever way it goes, we are proud of the way in which Hayden acted when he got the penalty, and afterwards, including acknowledging the achievement of his competitor Alex Yee who won the gold medal.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport New Zealand's Hayden Wilde waits for his 10-second penalty.

“We confirm that the appeal does not seek to overturn Mr Yee’s gold medal, but asks for the race result to be amended to provide for two gold medals, for Mr Yee and Hayden, given the incorrect penalty.”

Triathlon NZ had 30 days to appeal the penalty and result of the event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games to World Triathlon.

It’s understood a ruling on the appeal could take more than a month.