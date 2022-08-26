Young Kiwi Kayden Milne causes big upset win over Fallon Sherrock at NZ Darts Masters

Young Kiwi Kayden Milne has caused a massive upset, beating accomplished English pro Fallon Sherrock on the first night of the New Zealand Darts Masters in Hamilton.

The 22-year-old from Christchurch came back from 5-3 down to sweep the final three legs and win the best-of-11 first round match 6-5, sealing a spot in the quarterfinals on Saturday night.

Stephen Barker/Photosport Kayden Milne is congratulated by Fallon Sherrock after his upset win.

In doing so, Milne became just the third Kiwi in history to win a match at the NZ Darts Masters.

“I’m crazy happy. Just to be playing on stage is an awesome experience for me,” Milne told Sky Sport.

“I never expected to win that game, I’m just so happy at the moment.”

Stephen Barker/Photosport Kayden Milne wins his first round against Fallon Sherrockin Hamilton.

Nerves appeared to get the better of Milne at various stages of the match, and he finished the game with a three-dart average of 79, compared to Sherrock’s 83.

But, having scored the only triple-figure finish of the match earlier, he found the clutch darts when it mattered and toppled the highly fancied Sherrock.

“I was trying not to think about it (the nerves) too much but I was definitely nervous at the start of the game, and the darts showed that,” said Milne, noting the boisterous crowd support with about 3000 fans spurring him on at the Claudelands Events Centre.

SUPPLIED Fallon Sherrock suffered a first round loss in Hamilton.

“Every time I was on the dart board the crowd got so loud.

“I can’t wait (for the quarterfinal), I want to play now.”

The Invercargill-raised Milne had a small group of family and friends among the enthusiastic crowd.

“That was awesome,’’ his mum Janet Clark told Stuff. “We are just so proud of him.’’