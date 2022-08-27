Jacko Gill outperforms fellow Kiwi shot putter Tom Walsh at Diamond League meet

Jacko Gill, right, finished third in the men's shot put at the latest Diamond League round in Switzerland. (File photo).

Jacko Gill has outperformed fellow New Zealand shot putter Tom Walsh to clinch a podium finish at the latest Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Gill, the silver medallist at the recent Birmingham Commonwealth Games, launched a best throw of 21.70m to finish third behind top-performing Americans Joe Kovacs and Ryan Crouser on Saturday (NZT).

Kovacs and Crouser were the only competitors to break the 22m barrier, with Kovacs reversing the result from the World Championships, where he finished second to Crouser, after producing a monster throw of 22.65m with his second attempt.

Kovacs was consistently the best performer on the night, throwing beyond 22m with four of his sixth attempts, while world record holder and reigning Olympic champion Crouser could only manage 22.05m.

Walsh experienced a tough night at the office in contrast and had to settle for fifth place after throwing 21.30m, which was well short of the 21.98m that won him the gold ahead of Gill at the start of the month.