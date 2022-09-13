Mahe Drysdale to compete in tribute race to rival Ondrej Synek at world champs

Mahe Drysdale retired prior to the Tokyo Olympics but will race at the world champs in a tribute event.

Mahe Drysdale will be racing at the world championships next week.

But the two-time Olympic champion isn’t truly coming out of retirement, after hanging up the oars prior to last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Instead, Drysdale will take part in a tribute race for his former great men’s single scull rival, five-time world champion Ondrej Synek of the Czech Republic.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Ondrej Synek, left, applauds Mahe Drysdale after the duo won silver and gold in the men’s single scull rowing final at the 2012 London Olympics.

Synek also retired last year after not contesting the Games in Tokyo, ending a career which saw him claim three men’s single scull medals at the Olympics Games.

Synek took silver behind Norway’s Olaf Tufte at Beijing 2008, with Drysdale third after leading for most of the race and then collapsing after; later revealing he lost 4kg in the week leading up to the final from a gastrointestinal virus.

Drysdale won gold in London four years later with Synek the silver medallist, while the New Zealander also won gold in Rio in 2016 in a photo-finish with Croatia’s Damir Martin, with Synek third.

The 500-metre tribute race for Synek will be held at the conclusion of the 2022 world rowing championships in Racice, Czech Republic, which start on Sunday night (NZ time) and runs for a week.

Synek and Drysdale will be joined in the sprint race by four-time Olympic medallist Tufte, Great Britain’s Alan Campbell (Olympic bronze in 2012 behind Drysdale and Synek), Slovakia’s Iztok Cop, a six-time Olympian, and Sweden’s Lassi Karonen.