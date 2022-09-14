Commonwealth Games dual gold medalist Lewis Clareburt breaks arm skateboarding

Lewis Clareburt won’t be back in full training until October after breaking his arm in a skateboard fall.

Commonwealth Games star Lewis Clareburt will miss a month of full training after breaking his arm falling from his skateboard while in Australia.

Clareburt, regarded as one of New Zealand’s major medal prospects for the 2024 Paris Olympics, fractured the radial head in his right arm and damaged wrist tendons.

The injury hasn’t required a cast, meaning the 23-year-old can work on his kicking in the pool, but it’s likely to be a month until he can fully use the arm.

“No weight-bearing stuff at the moment, but hopefully I'll be able to swim in a couple of weeks,” Clareburt said.

Clareburt won gold medals in the men’s 400 metres individual medley and the 200m butterfly at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and added a bronze in the 200IM.

He was holidaying in the Gold Coast when the accident occurred earlier this month.

“It’s not even a fun story – I'd love to say I was doing a kick-flip or something,” Clareburt laughed.

“I wasn't even really moving. There must have been like a beer festival on and I was just looking over the fence ... I just got distracted, slipped off backwards and fell weird.

“I sort of knew straight away that I'd done something wrong because I tried standing up and I felt like I was about to faint.”

An initial x-ray didn't reveal a break but the fracture showed up on an MRI when back in New Zealand.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Lewis Clareburt added a bronze in the men’s 200IM to his two golds at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Clareburt had been planning to contest the world surf lifesaving champs with the NZ team starting in Italy this weekend, but fortunately didn’t have any major swim meets on his immediate calendar following the world champs and Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

He’s likely to start work with coach Gary Hollywood next month, with the pair keen to finalise plans on the build-up to the Paris Olympics.

Clareburt is optimistic he will be able to compete at the Queensland State champs in December.

Hollywood acknowledged the accident and injury could have come at a worse time, but said “every week counts” towards the Paris Olympics.

“He managed himself extremely well when he got Covid, and then he got food poisoning before the world championships – he pulled out some big swims.

“But it would be nice to get a clear sense of when he's going to be 100% to kick off another big leg of the journey.”

STUFF The Kiwi athletes who will bring home gold from Birmingham.

“It’s the same as Ryan Lochte did in America in the build up to the Olympics – it must be an IM thing,” Hollywood said of the 12-time US Olympic medallist who broke his foot skateboarding.

Hollywood said Clareburt by nature has always been adventurous.

“He's never been afraid.

“That risk part of his nature has helped him, and now it's got in the way a little bit.

“But I've learnt over time the ideal perfect plan is never executed.”

Clareburt said his legs “are going to be pretty big” after pool kicking session, gym work and time on the watt and spin bikes while the fracture heals.

But skateboarding might be left alone til after the 2024 Olympics.

“I might just stick to the surfboard,” Clareburt said.