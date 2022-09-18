Sam Gaze wins mountain bike marathon world championship title

Sam Gaze on his way to winning the UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championship in Denmark.

Sam Gaze has ridden through the pain to claim a remarkable victory at UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championship in Denmark.

The New Zealander broke his collarbone at the world championships at France last month, yet was able to hold off defending champion Andreas Seewald in the final stages to take out the rainbow jersey in the southern town of Haderslev.

The 26-year-old Gaze – who defended his Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham last month – won the 120km race in a time of 4:15:51, 16 seconds ahead of Seewald.

Home favourite Simon Andreassen of Denmark was third.

It was an extraordinary ride from Gaze so soon after he fractured his clavicle in a crash while in the leading group at the recent UCI Mountain Bike World Championship in France.

He had won the short course world title at Les Gets earlier that week.

"It wasn’t the most ideal preparation with broken collarbone and ribs,” a delighted Gaze said afterwards, admitting he still felt sore from his injuries but had received excellent medical support from his team.

“I just wanted to come and right some wrongs from the world champs. Andreas was super strong. He came back at me and I thought I was in really big trouble so it is a dream come true to become world champion again.

“It is going to take some time to digest this win.”

In the women’s race, French veteran Pauline Ferrand-Prevot clinched the title in a sprint finish with British rider Annie Last and Switzerland’s Jolanda Neff.

It gave Ferrand-Prevot her third world title in five weeks after she won both the short-track crown and mountain championship wins at Les Gets.

AT A GLANCE

UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championship results

Elite Male:

1st: Sam Gaze (New Zealand) 4:16.51

2nd: Andreas Seewald (Germany) 4:17.07

3rd: Simon Andreassen (Denmark) 4:17.48

Elite Female:

1st: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (FRA) 3:36.58

2nd: Annie Last (Great Britain) 3:37.00

3rd: Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) 3:37.00